Crimson Desert: PR lead defends lack of console gameplay

Three days before the launch of "Crimson Desert," things are heating up. While we all wait for actual gameplay footage from the base PS5 and the Xbox Series S|X, Pearl Abyss is fighting back against the growing criticism of its marketing strategy – and not exactly making matters better.

PR lead Will Powers has now directly Regarding the allegations He commented and tried to calm the waters. His statement: The video team would now rest, as they had shown gameplay on all three platforms and released all the specs.

But that's precisely where the problem lies. The community won't be so easily fobbed off, because in fact, the... previous material Almost exclusively from PC or PS5 Pro. Real, unedited footage from the standard consoles? Absolutely nowhere to be found. This vague defense strikes many fans as more of a diversionary tactic than a genuine explanation.

Red flags and the Denuvo factor

Skepticism on social media is growing by the hour, especially since Pearl Abyss only confirmed the integration of Denuvo a few days ago. The fact that there will be no press coverage for the base consoles before the March 19th release is a painful reminder for many of past release debacles.

When a studio claims to have shown enough while completely ignoring the core hardware base of gamers, it's a huge red flag. Despite strong pre-order numbers on Steam and Amazon, a bitter aftertaste remains: Why is the video team allowed to "rest" when the most important question for console gamers is still completely unanswered?

Let them talk. We released specs on all platforms, and gameplay on three platforms. Let our video team rest. — Will Powers (@WillJPowers) March 16, 2026

Trust on the brink

The defensive stance of the PR team is the biggest warning sign for many. If everything were above board, they could simply upload a 5-minute clip of the Xbox Series S and end the discussion. The fact that they're instead referring to "published specs" is setting off alarm bells.crimson desert“It looks fantastic, but without proof of console performance, buying it at release remains a real gamble.”

Is the statement that the specs are known sufficient for you, or is the lack of standard console footage a reason for you to cancel the order?