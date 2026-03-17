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Crimson Desert on base PS5: Gameplay check dispels technical concerns

Pearl Abyss reveals the first PS5 gameplay footage of Crimson Desert. Smooth performance on the base console is confirmed. All the details on the game's technical specifications and release on March 19th.

Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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Crimson Desert Weapons

Two days before its worldwide launch on March 19th, developer Pearl Abyss showed the first direct gameplay footage of "Crimson Desert" on the base PS5. The scenes presented temporarily disprove the Concerns about technical deficiencies the console version.

The demonstration took place as part of the Japanese "PLAY! PLAY! PLAY!" format. Despite the stream's limited bitrate, the technical execution can be assessed: the footage appears largely clean. More crucial, however, is the performance when traversing the game world and during combat.

Here, the game exhibits smooth gameplay without noticeable frame-pacing issues. This sets it apart from comparisons with technically flawed releases from previous years on older hardware generations.

BlackSpace Engine vs Unreal Engine 5

The footage supports reports about the in-house BlackSpace Engine. While former developers claim the technology stands out significantly from standard Unreal Engine 5 productions, the images at least demonstrate solid optimization for the standard PS5. It's worth noting that this is achieved without support for PSSR 2, which remains exclusive to the PS5 Pro to further enhance image quality.

Content and spoiler warning

The footage shown largely matches previously released information, but towards the end includes sequences of a previously unannounced boss. Alongside the official stream, various content creator broadcasts began, but due to their promotional nature, these can only be used to a limited extent for an objective technical assessment.

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"crimson desert“ will be released on March 19th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The first PS5 footage confirms stable performance on the base console. Those seeking maximum image quality will need the PS5 Pro features or comparable PC hardware, but the basic technical foundation is there on the standard console.

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