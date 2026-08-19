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Crimson Desert: Does the first expansion focus entirely on piracy and naval battles?

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Hints in Crimson Desert suggest a maritime setting for the first DLC. All the information on the map changes and the rumors surrounding naval battles.

Crimson Desert Pirate DLC

Subtle map changes in "Crimson Desert" suggest a true maritime setting for the upcoming DLC. New islands, reworked coastlines, and improved underwater areas are fueling the rumor mill.

Pearl Abyss is clearly preparing the Pywel map for something big in the background. The YouTuber NANGPLE Following recent patches, fundamental changes have been discovered at the boundaries of the game world. Blue underwater algae, white sandy beaches, and reworked coastal areas have suddenly appeared in places that were previously rather neglected.

Things get particularly exciting beyond the previously accessible terrain. In the south, a previously unused island has been finely reshaped, while in the east, a completely submerged island has suddenly appeared. The sea north of the desert has also been reworked and now offers a much clearer view into the depths.

Why this should be of burning interest to us as players

Pearl Abyss last week officially confirmedThe first story DLC is still planned for 2026. While the studio is keeping details under wraps, these targeted map updates aren't happening without reason. A focus on seafaring, custom ships, or even full-fledged naval battles in the style of Black Flag would completely overhaul the gameplay mechanics.

Anyone who's played the main game knows this: the development team isn't afraid of outlandish experiments. If they're going to incorporate pinball-style gameplay into a high-fantasy open-world RPG, then they'd send us out onto the ocean as a pirate captain in the DLC without batting an eye. It would be the next logical step for an already extremely ambitious game.

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A maritime DLC might seem unexpected at first, but it fits perfectly with the game's unconventional design philosophy. If we really will be able to command our own ships, explore islands, and investigate underwater ruins, then we're in for a massive content update. The signs are extremely promising. Period.

Is Pearl Abyss backing the right horse for you with naval battles and island exploration, or would you prefer an expansion on the mainland?

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