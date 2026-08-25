Crimson Desert Update 2.00.00: German voice acting & skill system confirmed in the patch notes

Pearl Abyss rolled out update 2.00.00 for "Crimson Desert", giving the action RPG a complete overhaul of the story structure and an individually resettable skill system with the Enhanced version.

The South Korean developers at Pearl Abyss are releasing a massive, free update for version 2.00.00 of "Crimson Desert EnhancedReady. The patch is now available on Steam (PC and Mac) and will be rolled out to consoles. Owners of the base game pay nothing. New players also receive a limited-time 20% discount on all platforms.

Narrative refinement and German language version

Pearl Abyss delves deeper into the main narrative surrounding Cliff and the Greymanes than usual. The update expands the introduction and quests with new cutscenes and additional context for the boss enemies in the game world of Pywel. New lore fragments, memory snippets, and dialogue lines are intended to solidify the overall storyline.

The biggest advantage for the local market, however, lies in the localization. With patch 2.00.00, Pearl Abyss is delivering a complete German voiceover for the first time. Also newly released are dubbed versions in French, Spanish, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese, as well as Arabic on-screen text.

The Abyss Connection: The Skill System in Detail

With the introduction of the Abyss Link resource, the developer fundamentally overhauled the progression mechanics. The previously rigid skill system lost flexibility if players distributed points incorrectly.

Resource allocation: When skills are learned using Abyss artifacts, the game now generates an equivalent amount of Abyss Links for other playable characters.

When skills are learned using Abyss artifacts, the game now generates an equivalent amount of Abyss Links for other playable characters. Individual Reset: Progress can now be reset individually for each character. Previously, only a complete reset of all characters was possible. Reset Abyss Links are credited to the respective character.

Progress can now be reset individually for each character. Previously, only a complete reset of all characters was possible. Reset Abyss Links are credited to the respective character. Initial setup: Due to the system change, the game will reset all previous skills upon first launch after the update. Artifacts and resources will be fully refunded.

Due to the system change, the game will reset all previous skills upon first launch after the update. Artifacts and resources will be fully refunded. New Game Plus: After completing all main quests, stored Abyss Links and currencies can be transferred to a new game save.

After completing all main quests, stored Abyss Links and currencies can be transferred to a new game save. New maneuvers: Cliff gains eight completely new skills during the main story.

Flight controls and combat adjustments

In addition to the major system changes, the patch also affects balancing and controls. Flight units can now be disconnected from automatic camera control in the options menu and switched to a manual setup. This allows flying creatures to respond to direct altitude and direction commands without the camera forcing the momentum.

In combat, the quest "Unexpected Gift Cliff" now rewards the player with the double jump. Additionally, damage to companions has been reduced, and the enemy phase of the Golden Star boss fight has been divided into multiple sections.

One small drawback remains: While the bug at the Kilnden workshop that prevented crafting and the blocked Axiom Force in safe zones have been fixed, Pearl Abyss still lists unresolved issues on their official announcement page. A hotfix will be necessary.

Version 2.00.00 shows where Pearl Abyss had to make improvements after the release in March. The German voice acting fills a glaring gap in the Western market, while the individual skill reset provides long-overdue convenience. The Abyss Link system noticeably reduces the grind for secondary characters. Those who previously avoided Crimson Desert due to its uneven progression will now receive a more polished and polished version.