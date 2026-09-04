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Crimson Desert Update 2.01.00 delivers a tenfold bonus for camp donations.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Crimson Desert Patch 2.01.00 fixes quest blockers in Pearl Abyss' open-world title, improves weather rendering, and increases camp donations tenfold.

Crimson Desert 20

Developer Pearl Abyss has released patch 2.01.00 for "Crimson Desert" on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The update fixes buggy quest routines, corrects graphical noise during rain, and significantly overhauls the camp maniak economy.

Warehouse management rescaled

Pearl Abyss has made significant changes to the game's internal economy in the latest patch. The amount of storage capital earned from silver donations has been increased tenfold. Players who deliver resources to the Greymane camp will now receive ten times the benefit to the faction's account.

simultaneously The patch corrects this A faulty resource display was fixed, where required contributions were shown in the interface as lower than actually requested. A new feature, the diplomacy system extension "Gold Bar Investment," has been added as a deployment mission.

Script errors in main and side quests have been fixed.

Since release, quest blockers have been a weakness in the open-world process. Patch 2.01.00 fixes the known bug in the quest "The Cursed Knight," which didn't properly end after completing all sub-quests. Mechanics for riding quests have also been adjusted: If the player restarts a riding trial, the system now automatically resets the horse's hit points completely.

Several input and query errors have been fixed in combat. The "Ambush" ability no longer applies to unintended targets, and the charged musket shot now functions as intended. The bug that caused characters to freeze in shallow water when activating the "Ground Impact" ability has been resolved.

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On the graphical side, Pearl Abyss reduces the noticeable image noise in rainy weather and on puddle surfaces. A performance drop when placing outdoor furniture near fences has also been fixed.

Patch 2.01.00 removes critical progress locks and fundamentally rebalances the grinding mechanics of camp donations. The dramatically increased value of silver saves players significant playtime. The graphical fixes noticeably improve image stability during dynamic weather effects.

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