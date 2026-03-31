Crimson Desert: From launch disaster to GOTY candidate 2026

Pearl Abyss has achieved the almost impossible, transforming "Crimson Desert" from a technically weak launch into the second-best user-rated game of the year on Metacritic through targeted updates. This massive shift in community perception has now even put the action RPG in the spotlight for the upcoming "Game of the Year" nominations.

"Crimson Desert“ currently has a user score of 8,8 on Metacritic, placing it second only to “Resident Evil Requiem.” Anyone who followed the release period knows that this is anything but a given.

The launch was met with a barrage of criticism; the ratings were anything but stellar at times, and Pearl Abyss was punished primarily for its technical instability and questionable design decisions.

Why the mood has turned positive

The success of "Crimson Desert" is no accident, but the result of consistent bug fixes to the core gameplay mechanics. Even with the controversial use of generative AI, the developers showed backbone by replacing criticized assets with handcrafted designs – a move that earned massive respect in the community and reversed the trend in user scores. Along with the comprehensive performance updates The technical flaws that had initially brought the critics' score down to 77 were largely eliminated, which is what made the current success of the RPG possible.

What this means for the future

The financial success proves the developers right: Pearl Abyss's stock has risen significantly. The studio is already planning DLC ​​expansions and – particularly exciting – a possible multiplayer mode. The latter is almost a return to their roots, as "Crimson Desert" was originally planned as an MMO before being transformed into a single-player RPG.

The development is impressive, but we have to be realistic. While the community is celebrating the game, the gap between press (77) and players (8,8) remains significant. This is mainly because the core story still has weaknesses that even a patch can't magically fix.

Nevertheless, in terms of combat system and world design, "Crimson Desert" is currently one of the strongest titles of the year. Whether it will be enough for the GOTY crown depends heavily on whether heavyweights like "GTA 6" make a big impact during the current judging period or get pushed back to 2027. The qualifying date could be extremely close.

What do you think: Are the updates enough to ignore the story's weaknesses, or is the current Metacritic hype a bit overblown?