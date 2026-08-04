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Crimson Moon: Gothic action RPG releases September 1st

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Crimson Moon releases on September 1st for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series! All the information about price, co-op features and editions is available here at a glance.

Crimson Moon

The dark RPG "Crimson Moon" has a concrete release date of September 1, 2026 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Developer ProbablyMonsters is asking for an entry price of just under 20 EUR for the Nephilim spectacle.

Nephilim slashing in co-op at a budget price

The latest gameplay footage for "Crimson Moon" highlights the Souls-inspired melee combat and sends us into the fallen city of Gildenarch as a half-angel battling hordes of demons. Alongside the solo path, a dynamically scaling two-player co-op mode is a key focus. The pacing is fast, and the animations are polished.

With a price of €19,99 for the standard edition, the studio is taking an aggressive approach. For ten dollars more, the Deluxe Edition adds a later story expansion as well as cosmetic armor. A transparent pricing strategy. No full-price gimmicks.

"Crimson Moon" promises fast-paced action and a fresh co-op experience without tedious grinds. Whether the Guild Archer adventure can hold its own in the jam-packed month of September depends on the fine-tuning of the hit feedback mechanics. The fair price significantly lowers the barrier to entry.

Key features at a glance

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Crimson Moon: Gothic Souls RPG releases in September
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Crimson Moon: Gothic action RPG with co-op announced for PS5
  • Brutal elegance: Gothic vibes meet Renaissance architecture in the sunken city of Gildenarch.
  • Human-angel hybrid: As Nephilim, you unleash devastating transformations and angelic powers.
  • Online co-op for two: Dynamic scaling, shared health bars, and shared synergies in combat.
  • Replayable Hunts: High-risk mission structure with fresh modifiers and permanent upgrades to the church base.

Is a moderate price of $20 enough of an incentive for you to buy, or do you wait for the first review scores before buying Souls-like co-op titles?

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