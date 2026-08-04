Crimson Moon: Gothic action RPG releases September 1st

The dark RPG "Crimson Moon" has a concrete release date of September 1, 2026 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Developer ProbablyMonsters is asking for an entry price of just under 20 EUR for the Nephilim spectacle.

Nephilim slashing in co-op at a budget price

The latest gameplay footage for "Crimson Moon" highlights the Souls-inspired melee combat and sends us into the fallen city of Gildenarch as a half-angel battling hordes of demons. Alongside the solo path, a dynamically scaling two-player co-op mode is a key focus. The pacing is fast, and the animations are polished.

With a price of €19,99 for the standard edition, the studio is taking an aggressive approach. For ten dollars more, the Deluxe Edition adds a later story expansion as well as cosmetic armor. A transparent pricing strategy. No full-price gimmicks.

"Crimson Moon" promises fast-paced action and a fresh co-op experience without tedious grinds. Whether the Guild Archer adventure can hold its own in the jam-packed month of September depends on the fine-tuning of the hit feedback mechanics. The fair price significantly lowers the barrier to entry.

Key features at a glance

Brutal elegance: Gothic vibes meet Renaissance architecture in the sunken city of Gildenarch.

Gothic vibes meet Renaissance architecture in the sunken city of Gildenarch. Human-angel hybrid: As Nephilim, you unleash devastating transformations and angelic powers.

As Nephilim, you unleash devastating transformations and angelic powers. Online co-op for two: Dynamic scaling, shared health bars, and shared synergies in combat.

Dynamic scaling, shared health bars, and shared synergies in combat. Replayable Hunts: High-risk mission structure with fresh modifiers and permanent upgrades to the church base.

Is a moderate price of $20 enough of an incentive for you to buy, or do you wait for the first review scores before buying Souls-like co-op titles?