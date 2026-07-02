Cronos: Lazarus – First gameplay footage shows brutal action

Cronos: Lazarus turns the gameplay on its head. More action, teleportation, and the Warden's backstory in the first dev diary.

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Niklas Author 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Author 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Editor-in-Chief at PlayFront and specialist in critical analysis. Niklas Bender stands for a clear editorial stance and fearless journalism. His focus: the deconstruction of PR clichés. He...
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Cronos The New Dawn The Loop Persists

The first gameplay footage for "Cronos: Lazarus" shows the transformation of fan-favorite Pathfinder into the familiar Warden. Developer Bloober Team, in their first developer diary "Becoming the Warden," emphasizes significantly more action than in the main game.

The prequel throws the cautious tactics of "Cronos: The New Dawn" out the window. Resource scarcity gives way to aggression. Instead of painstakingly searching every corner, you, as Pathfinder, jump straight into the fray. The pace picks up dramatically. A completely new gameplay experience.

Teleportation and deception

Two new abilities dominate the battlefield: teleportation and decoy. You can teleport across areas at lightning speed or use the clone image to distract the hordes of "Orphans." Combined, this creates extremely dynamic crowd control. In addition, there's the "Gladius"—a significantly faster and deadlier version of the familiar dagger.

The story explores the Warden's emotional, human side and his solitary struggle against the Collective. The Collective sends a special emissary after you, specifically designed to hunt down the Pathfinder. The hunter becomes the hunted. It will be bloody.

Bloober Team cleverly breaks up the familiar, slower gameplay. The combination of teleportation and the aggressive gladius dagger sounds like incredibly fast-paced. If the story surrounding the Warden's obsession maintains its emotional depth, we can expect a seriously gripping action prequel.

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Can the new action mechanics, such as teleportation, maintain the dark horror atmosphere of the original, or will the prequel degenerate into a mere shooter mediocrity?

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