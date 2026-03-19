Crystal Dynamics: Despite layoffs, focus on the Tomb Raider double feature

Despite personnel changes, Crystal Dynamics is giving the all-clear. Development of "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" and "Tomb Raider: Catalyst" is proceeding at full speed. The studio is reorganizing its teams to achieve its ambitious goals for 2026.

It's news that might give you pause for thought, but on closer inspection, it has a clear objective. Crystal Dynamics is reducing its team by another 20 positions, but emphasizes that this is part of a necessary restructuring. Since “Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis“Since the project is planned for 2026, it is most likely in a phase where certain operational roles or early design positions are simply no longer needed to the same extent as in the concept phase.

The Tomb Raider offensive is underway.

The studio clarifiesThe "commitment" flags continue to fly high. For fans and players, this primarily means that resources are now being focused where they matter most – on polishing and completing both titles.

What we mustn't forget: Crystal Dynamics is currently managing not just one game, but two mammoth projects simultaneously.

Legacy of Atlantis: A reimagining of the original, intended to combine the nostalgia bonus with modern technology.

A reimagining of the original, intended to combine the nostalgia bonus with modern technology. Catalyst: A completely new entry in the lore that must lead the series into the future.

That a studio is "streamlining" at this stage can also mean that the vision for both games is now so firmly established that no further major experiments (and the associated teams) are needed, and the focus is solely on implementation. The statement reads like a promise to the community: We will bring these games to fruition.

Panic is misplaced energy here. Crystal Dynamics' proactive approach to the news, immediately following it up with their commitment to Lara Croft, demonstrates their awareness of the stakes. If this optimization results in "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" being released in its best technical form by the end of 2026, then from a purely project-oriented perspective, this restructuring may have been precisely the necessary step towards the finish line.

Do you believe Crystal Dynamics can pull off the feat of perfectly preserving the old gameplay feel in a modern setting with "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis," while internally restructuring their teams?