Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss Review: Atmosphere excellent, technical aspects lacking

“Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss” achieved a Metascore of 66 points on the PS5 at launch, with critics praising the dense atmosphere but criticizing massive technical flaws and performance drops.

The detective adventure developed by Big Bad Wolf “Cthulhu: The Cosmic AbyssThe game presents a mixed picture at launch. While the gaming press praises the gameplay mechanics centered around deduction and the visual design of the Lovecraftian world, bugs, crashes, and an unstable frame rate prevent a higher rating. The game almost entirely forgoes action, focusing instead on complex puzzle chains and investigation.

Powerful investigative mechanisms meet technical hurdles

According to reviews from Creative Bloq (80/100) and Gamekult (70/100), the game's core strength lies in its trust in the players. Instead of holding the user's hand, the scans and chains of evidence demand genuine critical thinking. Big Bad Wolf builds on the virtues of "The Council" but transposes them into a futuristic Lovecraftian scenario.

In contrast, the technical implementation is described by many reviewers as inadequate. Finger Guns gives the title a score of 40/100, reporting frequent crashes and a sluggish game speed that stifles the flow of the game. Gamereactor UK (60/100) also warns that the technical problems severely hinder access to the otherwise "breathtakingly designed" world.

Between masterpiece and test of patience

International ratings vary greatly, primarily due to personal tolerance levels for technical shortcomings and slow pacing:

Loot Level Chill: 80/100 – “A wonderful narrative adventure.”

80/100 – “A wonderful narrative adventure.” TechRaptor: 75/100 – “Promises a lot for the future, but offers little new in terms of narrative.”

75/100 – “Promises a lot for the future, but offers little new in terms of narrative.” TechRadar Gaming: 60/100 – “Technically shaky, but competent for puzzle fans.”

60/100 – “Technically shaky, but competent for puzzle fans.” Worth Playing: 65/100 – “Presentation okay, but engine potential not fully utilized.”

Compared to genre giants like Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One or its direct spiritual predecessor, Call of Cthulhu (2018), The Cosmic Abyss takes a significantly more ambitious, but also drier, approach. The absence of combat systems puts pure investigation at the forefront.

This is bold, but risky: those expecting action will be disappointed. Anyone looking for a polished technical experience should be cautious at this time – especially on consoles. While the engine promises visual highlights, according to Gamer Social Club, it delivers choppy performance on the PS5 despite the beautiful scenery.

"Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss" is a niche title for genre purists. The atmosphere and detective work are top-notch for those who enjoy scrutinizing every document three times. However, buyers should wait for the first patches. Anyone without an extremely high tolerance for technical glitches and an unstable frame rate will not be happy with the current state of the game—no matter how deep the cosmic abyss may be.