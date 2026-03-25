Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss – Overview presents resource management in madness

Nacon and Big Bad Wolf show in the new gameplay trailer for “Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss” that the investigations in the sunken city of R'lyeh go far beyond classic adventure fare and demand tough resource management in the face of corruption.

The new trailer focuses on the synergy between protagonist Noah and his AI KEY, while the release date has been set for April 16, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The mechanics surrounding sonar and energy management suggest that players will have to actively decide how far they are willing to descend into madness in pursuit of information.

More survival than a classic detective game

"Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss“ not only uses the well-known Lovecraft scenario as a backdrop, but also weaves the psychological decay directly into the gameplay loop.

Sonar frequencies & indication analysis: Examining objects unlocks new frequencies. This is a clever twist: you not only find static evidence, but also "calibrate" your equipment to make similar traces in the environment visible in the first place.

Examining objects unlocks new frequencies. This is a clever twist: you not only find static evidence, but also "calibrate" your equipment to make similar traces in the environment visible in the first place. The energy dilemma: Each analysis consumes energy. When this runs low, the game targets the corruption meter. This forces players to search the environment for organic resources instead of blindly scanning every pixel.

Each analysis consumes energy. When this runs low, the game targets the corruption meter. This forces players to search the environment for organic resources instead of blindly scanning every pixel. The safe: Here, clues are not only stored but actively linked. This is reminiscent of the deduction boards from the Sherlock Holmes-Games from Frogwares, but here it seems to be integrated more dynamically through the AI ​​KEY.

Why corruption is more dangerous than monsters

The biggest hurdle in R'lyeh doesn't seem to be a physical enemy, but rather one's own curiosity. The fact that upgrades to investigative tools can be permanently corrupted or destroyed by poor decisions lends the narrative choices a mechanical weight that many genre titles lack. Those who want to know too much sacrifice their effectiveness and risk their sanity. The first-person perspective further intensifies the feeling of helplessness in the narrow, labyrinthine corridors of the sunken city.

Following "The Council," Big Bad Wolf remains true to its narrative roots, but takes a significantly more systemic approach with the integration of sonar tracking and resource management. The challenge will be maintaining a balance between slow investigation and the potentially frustrating loss of upgrades.

What do you think: Is the risk of permanently destructible upgrades an exciting thrill or more of a potential source of frustration for you?