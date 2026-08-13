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.curator reveals: Sci-Fi RPG from the Altered Carbon author

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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STRTL Games announces .curator: A cinematic RPG written by Richard K. Morgan. All the info on gameplay, Unreal Engine & release.

Curator

Developer STRTL Games presents ".curator," a post-Victorian sci-fi adventure featuring future predictions and genuine freedom of choice. The script is by the writer of Altered Carbon.

When Altered Carbon meets Quantum mechanics

Scriptwriter Richard K. Morgan lays the foundation for a post-Victorian world rife with political corruption, dangerous technology, and the remnants of a lost alien civilization. You take on the role of a Curator at the Curator Corps, assisted by the AI ​​assistant Crissi.

The core mechanic is called Quantum Sleet. This predictive technology allows you to simulate possible future scenarios and directly intervene in the present. This includes investigations, stealth missions, diversionary tactics, and combat. Who lives, who dies, and how the world changes depends on your decisions. Decisions are paramount. If you're not careful, you'll pay the price. Period.

Veterans at work, but in episodic format

The development team behind the debut title consists of industry veterans with experience on franchises such as STALKER, Crysis 2, Syndicate, and Warface. The graphics are based entirely on real in-game assets in the Unreal Engine, combined with hand-drawn elements.

Important to keep in mind: .curator uses an episodic format. While the story for the first season is already complete, it will be released episode by episode after launch. A firm release date has not yet been announced.

The combination of Richard K. Morgan, experienced developers, and a fresh sci-fi idea revolving around prediction mechanics sounds strong on paper. The use of in-game assets for the first teaser is a definite plus. The episodic format remains a question mark – the release schedule needs to be right to keep the narrative from losing momentum.

What do you think of the episodic format for a decision-intensive RPG – do you jump right in when the first episode launches, or do you prefer to wait until the entire season is playable?

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