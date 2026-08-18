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Curse of the Crimson Stag: New gameplay footage for the folk horror game

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Daedalic has revealed new gameplay footage of Curse of the Crimson Stag. Learn all the details about the story, atmosphere, and detective work in the dark Whiteroot Hotel.

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Daedalic Entertainment and One-O-One Games have released new gameplay footage for "Curse of the Crimson Stag" as part of "Daedalic Days – Late at Night". The new trailer shows protagonist Brit searching for clues in the dilapidated Whiteroot Hotel and the surrounding woods.

Investigations in the Geisterhotel

No cheap jump scares, but rather a sense of unease in broad daylight. The development team sets... Sea Game Director Gaia Richelli deliberately aimed for a disturbing folk-horror style reminiscent of films like Midsommar. As Brit, you visit an abandoned luxury hotel overshadowed by a local legend of a restless ghost. Equipped with ghost-hunting tools, you piece together clues, solve puzzles, and delve into a tragic past.

The new scenes look like classic detective work. Calm. Suspenseful. It fits.

Atmosphere instead of continuous fire

For genre fans, this could be exactly the right mix. The developers promise a profound story exploring the depths of human nature and are relying on binaural audio for maximum sound immersion via headphones. If the puzzle design lives up to the visuals, we can expect a compelling story-driven thriller for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch. However, the reliance on subtlety needs to prove itself in the long run.

Folk horror in video games is a fresh concept, and the setting around the Whiteroot Hotel feels cohesive. If the puzzle mechanics are deep enough and don't devolve into tedious routine, we're in for an atmospheric hidden gem.

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Do you absolutely need the constant threat of monsters in the horror genre, or is a dense, slow-paced investigative work like in this folk horror approach sufficient for you?

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