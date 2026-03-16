Cyberpunk 2077 finally gets PS5 Pro and PSSR 2 support

CD Projekt Red finally caved. After months of denying any PS5 Pro patch for "Cyberpunk 2077," the cat's out of the bag. This aligns with today's rollout of the major PSSR 2 Firmware Update. Sony officially confirmed V's journey through Night City receives a massive technical overhaul in the coming weeks. Expect better image stability and raw performance. The wait is over.

For a long time, it looked like we'd have to make do with the standard version on the Pro console. But the introduction of PSSR 2 seems to have changed everything. CD Projekt themselves have clarified once again: Cyberpunk 2077 is among the heavyweights that will soon benefit from improved AI scaling.

For us, this means a more stable image and significantly improved sharpness in the neon-lit alleys of Night City. This is exactly the fan service that will finally push your €800 console to its limits.

What PSSR 2 means for the gameplay experience

Anyone familiar with "Cyberpunk 2077" knows that image stability often suffered during fast-paced action through Japantown or in intense firefights due to the dynamic resolution. The new PSSR 2 update addresses this issue directly. The AI ​​library now analyzes frames far more precisely at the pixel level. Ghosting effects and the annoying flickering of fine details – think of the complex antenna arrays on the rooftops or the reflections in puddles – should thus be a thing of the past.

Get ready to go PS5 Pro, chooms — a free Cyberpunk 2077 technological update for the PS5 version of the game is coming in the not-too-distant future!



Stay tuned for more deets in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/mDnsZXXHPS - Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 16, 2026

The architecture of PSSR 2 allows the developers to completely redefine the balance between performance and graphical quality. If CD Projekt Red rolls out the patch in the coming weeks, we could finally experience the visual fidelity previously reserved for high-end PCs, without sacrificing a smooth 60 FPS. A technical breakthrough for everyone who wants to revisit Night City (or experience it for the first time).

It’s about time. CDPR’s initial denial followed by this pivot proves how vital Sony’s new proprietary tech is for the industry. "Cyberpunk 2077" is the perfect showcase. For PS5 Pro owners, this is the benchmark. If image stability matches the specs, it’s the definitive console experience. Next-gen upscaling changes the game.

Will you be starting another run in Night City for the PSSR 2 update, or is the current performance sufficient for you?