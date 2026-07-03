Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses the 40 million unit sales mark

CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed that "Cyberpunk 2077" has sold over 40 million copies worldwide. This milestone underscores the long-term commercial success of the role-playing game, which, after a disastrous launch in 2020, has been stabilized through years of product maintenance.

The driving forces behind the sales figures

The jump to 40 million units is not a coincidence, but the result of a consistent post-launch strategy. The turning point was marked by... Update 2.0, which completely overhauled fundamental gameplay mechanics such as the character system and the AI ​​of the law enforcement officers.

Along with the flawless release of the paid expansion Phantom Liberty in 2023, CD Projekt Red transformed the game's image. Word of mouth took off, and this was immediately reflected in the sales charts.

Night City population: 40 million dreamers 🌃Thank you all for helping us reach this amazing milestone! 💛 Cyberpunk 2077 (@cyberpunk.net) 2026-07-03T11:10:51.585Z

A key factor remains the technical disparity between the platforms. While the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions were largely abandoned due to hardware limitations, the game continues to enjoy popularity on PC and current-generation consoles. On high-end PCs, "Cyberpunk 2077," with features like path tracing and DLSS 3.5, still serves as a technical benchmark for the entire industry. Console players on PS5 and Xbox Series X now enjoy stable performance at 60 frames per second, plus dedicated PS5 Pro Support with PSSR 2.0.

The milestone of 40 million units sold proves that damage control through software pays off financially. CD Projekt Red has demonstrated that they don't abandon their brands even after severe crises.

This inspires confidence in future projects like the sequel Project Orion and the next Witcher installment. Anyone who has avoided "Cyberpunk 2077" so far can now confidently play it on current platforms. The game is finally finished.