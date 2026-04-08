Cyberpunk 2077: PS5 Pro Patch 2.310.100 with PSSR 2 is live

CD Projekt Red has released update version 2.310.100 for "Cyberpunk 2077" on the PS5 Pro. The approximately 7,887 GB patch integrates PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR 2) and optimized ray tracing technologies to enable a stable 60 frames per second with ray tracing effects enabled on the console for the first time.

The update implements three specific graphics modes tailored to the hardware capabilities of the PS5 Pro. At its core is the introduction of PSSR 2, Sony's AI-based upscaling technology. This allows the internal rendering resolution to be lowered to free up resources for complex lighting effects, while maintaining a high level of image sharpness through the AI ​​algorithm.

Three graphics modes for different priorities

The developers use for “Cyberpunk 2077“The additional GPU power and the new ray tracing units of the Pro console for a finely tuned selection:

Raytracing mode (recommended): The new default setting offers ray tracing for reflections (on vehicles and glass) as well as for all shadows at a stable 60 FPS. Compared to the base PS5, which only offered ray tracing at 30 FPS, this represents a doubling of the frame rate with enhanced graphics.

The new default setting offers ray tracing for reflections (on vehicles and glass) as well as for all shadows at a stable 60 FPS. Compared to the base PS5, which only offered ray tracing at 30 FPS, this represents a doubling of the frame rate with enhanced graphics. Performance mode: Aims for maximum fluidity. It achieves 60 FPS on standard displays and up to 90 FPS on VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) monitors.

Aims for maximum fluidity. It achieves 60 FPS on standard displays and up to 90 FPS on VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) monitors. Raytracing Pro mode: For users with 120Hz displays, this mode additionally offers ray tracing for ceiling lights, emitting light sources, and ambient occlusion. The target frame rate is 40 FPS; without VRR/120Hz support, it is capped at 30 FPS.

Technical optimizations: BVH8 and VRS

Behind the scenes, the 2.310.100 Patch Specific architectural improvements of the PS5 Pro include support for BVH8 (Bounding Volume Hierarchy), which significantly increases the efficiency of light ray calculation through an eight-tier hierarchy. An improved ray tracing cache is also intended to minimize ghosting, or the sudden pop-in of shadows.

Additionally, the VRS (Variable Rate Shading) algorithm is used. This technique saves computing power by reducing the shading complexity in image areas that are less in focus for the player or have little detail, without diminishing the perceived quality.

Until now, smooth ray tracing in Night City was reserved for a powerful gaming PC. With the switch to PSSR 2, the PS5 Pro comes significantly closer to this experience. While the base PS5 often had to choose between image quality and performance, the Pro version now delivers the sweet spot of 60 FPS and hardware ray tracing. The implementation of BVH8 also shows that CD Projekt Red is not only utilizing the clock speeds but is specifically targeting the modernized hardware architecture of the Pro models.

Update 2.310.100 makes "Cyberpunk 2077" one of the flagship titles for the PS5 Pro, as Digital Foundry has already noted. noted The combination of PSSR 2 and ray tracing at 60 FPS corrects the biggest criticism of the console version: the stark contrast between visuals and gameplay. Those who own the hardware will receive an upgrade that noticeably reduces the gap to a high-end PC.