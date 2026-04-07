Cyberpunk 2077: Date for the PS5 Pro update with PSSR 2 and 90 FPS

CD Projekt Red will release the PS5 Pro update for "Cyberpunk 2077" on April 8th. The update introduces Sony's AI upscaling technology PSSR 2, as well as three specific graphics modes that enable frame rates of up to 90 FPS or full ray tracing.

Unlike the standard PS5, which differentiates between performance (640p-1080p internally) and ray tracing mode (30 FPS), the Pro version utilizes the additional GPU power and PSSR for significantly higher target values. CD Projekt Red implements three options:

Ray Tracing Pro: The visual maximum. Ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, skylight, shadows, and emissive lighting are enabled. The target is 40 FPS on VRR displays (30 FPS without VRR).

The visual maximum. Ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, skylight, shadows, and emissive lighting are enabled. The target is 40 FPS on VRR displays (30 FPS without VRR). Performance: Focus on frame rate. On VRR-enabled screens, the game achieves up to 90 FPS with improved image sharpness through PSSR.

Focus on frame rate. On VRR-enabled screens, the game achieves up to 90 FPS with improved image sharpness through PSSR. Ray tracing: A hybrid mode that offers selected ray tracing effects at a stable 60 FPS.

Technical substructure: PSSR 2 and BVH8

The deciding factor Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS5 Pro The switch to PSSR is responsible for the improved quality. While the previous FSR 2.1 often struggled with ghosting and blurring in Night City, PSSR uses AI-based technology and the dedicated machine learning units of the PS5 Pro. This ensures a more stable 4K output from a higher internal base resolution.

Additionally, the update utilizes BVH8 (8-way Bounding Volume Hierarchy). This technical optimization of the data structure for ray tracing allows the hardware to perform ray tracing calculations more efficiently. The result is more precise lighting calculations, which are particularly noticeable in neon-heavy night scenes and the complex reflections on vehicles like the Yaiba Kusanagi.

Night City in 4K: The PS5 Pro uses PSSR upscaling for significantly sharper textures and more stable frame rates.

PC-level performance in the living room?

With the "Ray Tracing Pro" mode, the console moves closer to what was previously reserved for high-end PCs – even if features like "Path Tracing" (Overdrive mode) will likely remain exclusive to the PC platform with NVIDIA RTX 40 series cards due to their immense hardware requirements. Nevertheless, the jump from 30 to 60 FPS with ray tracing enabled is the decisive benefit for console gamers.

The update makes the PS5 Pro the technically superior console platform for Cyberpunk 2077. In particular, the 90 FPS mode for VRR users and the 60 FPS ray tracing hybrid solve the biggest problem of the base PS5: the difficult choice between smooth gameplay and modern lighting. Those who own the game in the PS Plus Game Catalog receive the upgrade at no extra cost.