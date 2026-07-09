Cygames continues to work on Project Awakening, Lost Order, and Garnet Arena.

Cygames CEO Koichi Watanabe confirms in a Famitsu interview: Project Awakening, Lost Order and Garnet Arena are still actively in development.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Project Awakening

Cygames president Koichi Watanabe breaks his silence and confirms in a Famitsu interview that the three long-standing fan-favorite games, "Project Awakening," "Lost Order," and "Garnet Arena," have not been canceled. After years of radio silence, there are finally signs of life again.

Ten years after its initial announcement, the action RPG is slowly taking shape as a real game. Watanabe emphasizes that the team is now approaching the final polish with genuine confidence. The look from 2018 has changed, and new elements have been added. However, the overall direction remains the same. Whether that's enough to justify the extremely long wait remains to be seen in the first gameplay footage. So far, the new clips have only been available exclusively to Famitsu magazine.

Lost Order is entering the final stretch.

According to the developers, the real-time tactics game "Lost Order" is nearing completion. Since its closed beta test in 2017, the title has been completely rebuilt from scratch. Even the character models were removed. The graphics are intended to be stunning on smartphones.

Cygames is uncompromising here. Half-baked information isn't shared. Only when the quality is absolutely perfect will there be an official presentation for the community. That's commendable. Nevertheless, the years of secrecy are getting on people's nerves.

Progress is also being made on "Garnet Arena: Mages of Magicary." Producer Kenichiro Takaki's fantasy action game is intended to stand out significantly from other Cygames titles. It's one of the studio's major projects. While concrete details are still lacking, the studio is likely testing entirely new gameplay approaches. In parallel, smaller titles with fixed budgets are being developed to give younger developers a chance. The studio clearly has big plans.

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Watanabe's announcement brings relief, but not euphoria. It's good to know the projects haven't languished in development hell. However, after all these years, the bar has been set incredibly high. Quality takes time. Period. But at some point, we need solid trailers.

Is the mere promise that the games still exist enough for you, or has Cygames completely lost its appeal over the years? Which of the three games is your personal borderline case?

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SOURCES:Gematsu
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