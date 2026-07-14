D23: Big “Kingdom Hearts” show in August – but where is part 4?

Disney is bringing Kingdom Hearts to the D23 Expo in August with a dedicated anniversary panel. However, those hoping for concrete news about "Kingdom Hearts 4" might end up empty-handed.

Disney has unveiled the official program for this year's "D23: The Ultimate Fan Event" in Anaheim. On Saturday, August 15, 2026, there will be a one-hour panel entitled “DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS” from 16:30 pm to 17:30 pm local time. The official occasion is the 25th anniversary of the legendary crossover saga between Square Enix and Disney.

A look back instead of forward?

According to the official description, we can expect a journey through light and darkness. Disney promises insights from the creative minds behind the games, well-known voice actors, and details about how Disney, Pixar, and Square Enix first came together. This sounds like a well-rounded, charming nostalgia show for the community.

But this is precisely where the problem lies.

Throughout the entire announcement, Disney doesn't mention "Kingdom Hearts 4" once. There's no teaser, no promise of new gameplay, not even a logo overlay.

It's been seven years since the release of Kingdom Hearts 3. Fans' patience is already stretched to the limit. A purely retro panel celebrating only past successes without offering any glimpse into the future would be a major disappointment for many.

A real disappointment.

Die Hoffnung stirbt zuletzt

We shouldn't completely rule out concrete news, though. In the past, D23 has often been the stage for major announcements for the series. The unveiling of the big trailer for "Kingdom Hearts 3" at this very event in 2017 remains unforgettable. It's unlikely that Square Enix will remain completely silent after the recent trailer at the Nintendo event.

Nevertheless, you should temper your expectations for August 15th. Ultimately, it all comes down to the guest list. If series creator Tetsuya Nomura himself shows up in Anaheim, things will get wild. If only the American voice actors for Sora and Goofy are on stage telling anecdotes, it will remain purely a fan event.

Skeptical, but vigilant

An hour of airtime for a franchise that's been languishing for years is quite a statement. But Disney is explicitly selling us an anniversary panel, not a games showcase. Anyone tuning in expecting a concrete release date for Kingdom Hearts 4 will likely be disappointed. We're preparing ourselves for a lot of nostalgia and, at best, a tiny teaser snippet.