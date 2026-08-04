Danganronpa 2x2: Developer delays game because he'd rather play GTA 6

Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka is postponing “Danganronpa 2×2” to 2027 – not only out of fear of poor sales figures, but because he wants to wreak havoc in Vice City himself.

The GTA-6 Shadows hit the industry

The planned November release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has sent the entire gaming industry into a frenzy. Almost every publisher is desperately trying to avoid the behemoth. The result is a completely jammed September and October, while November seems almost deserted.

No one wants to release at the same time as Rockstar Games. At least not for financial reasons. But Kazutaka Kodaka brings a completely different perspective to the table.

Gaming takes precedence over development

In an interview with Crunchyroll Kodaka openly admitted that while the delay of "Danganronpa 2x2" provides more development time, the main reason is personal. He simply doesn't have the time to finish his own game and simultaneously play "GTA 6" excessively. A delay was therefore unavoidable for him.

That's refreshingly honest. We too often forget that at the end of the day, developers are just gamers, just like us. Who wants to work through the night when the biggest open-world title of the decade is waiting on their hard drive?

However, fleeing November leads directly to the next problem. While the wave of alternative releases rolls in at the end of 2026, the blockbuster films will be backed up at the beginning of 2027.

With titles like Stranger Than Heaven, Fable, Persona 4 Revival, and God of War Laufey, the period between February and March 2027 will be an absolute drain on both money and time. We gamers will then have to decide where to invest our cash first.

Kodaka's statement is likeable and refreshingly honest. But the fundamental problem remains: the reflex to avoid the issue. GTA 6 This only minimally alleviates the autumn congestion and merely shifts the problem to spring. Ultimately, we'll pay the price with an overcrowded calendar in spring 2027.

Do you understand Kodaka's decision, or are you concerned about the wave of postponements? GTA 6 Slowly getting on my nerves?