Darksiders 4 lives despite no-show: Development continues at Gunfire Games

Good news for horse-riding fans: Darksiders 4 is not cancelled despite its complete absence from yesterday's THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2026 and development is proceeding as planned.

Community manager Uriel_Lanani quickly put an end to the growing panic on the subreddit. Developer Gunfire Games is still working on the sequel. Why there hasn't been an update after exactly one year is unclear. "Darksiders 4" could have been a small highlight in the otherwise lackluster showcase.

A sentence against the great anxiety

The disappointment after the showcase was profound. No trailer, no gameplay footage, no release window. A year after the initial announcement at the 2025 event, the community was left completely in the dark. Silence breeds rumors. And rumors breed panic.

The community manager's post sums it up perfectly: The game is alive. Nothing more than that. There's no timeline or details about the current development status. It's the most minimalist reassurance imaginable, but it was desperately needed.

"No the game is not canceled. It's still being developed by Gunfire Games. I can say that much."

Back to war: What we know so far

The silence is all the more poignant because expectations are sky-high. "Darksiders 4" is supposed to pick up exactly where the very first Darksiders left off. World conflagration, the broken Seventh Seal, the call to the other Horsemen. This is precisely what fans have been waiting for, it feels like, forever. The spin-offs and prequels were nice. This is the real deal.

The official key details have been set:

Story: Direct sequel to Part 1, set on a devastated Earth.

Direct sequel to Part 1, set on a devastated Earth. Gameplay: Third-person action-adventure game with fast-paced melee combat, puzzles, and expansive areas.

Third-person action-adventure game with fast-paced melee combat, puzzles, and expansive areas. Mechanics: Free choice of rider with individual weapons and abilities.

Free choice of rider with individual weapons and abilities. platforms: PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Exactly how the rider selection process works in the game remains a mystery. Co-op? Separate campaigns? On-the-fly gameplay switching? The studio is keeping quiet. Likewise, there's no official information about a last-gen version or a Switch release.

Don't panic, but be patient.

Skipping a show isn't a death sentence for developers. Sometimes the material simply isn't ready for public release. So there's absolutely no need to panic.

Nevertheless, we have to be realistic. If Gunfire Games hasn't even shown a short snippet after more than a year, the release is still a long way off. We shouldn't expect anything before 2027.

Should "Darksiders 4" feature a fixed square in 4-player co-op, or would you prefer a pure, hardcore single-player experience where you switch between the riders?