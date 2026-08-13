Latest

Darksiders 4: Release window for the action epic narrowed down

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

According to the financial report, Darksiders 4 will not be released until the 2027/28 fiscal year. All the facts about the release window and status are available from Gunfire Games.

Darksiders 4 Strife

The silence is over, but fans' patience will be severely tested. According to the latest business report from the Embracer Group, "Darksiders 4" will be released in fiscal year 2027/28, which runs from April 1, 2027, to March 31, 2028.

After the missed appearance at the THQ Nordic Showcase There was a great deal of uncertainty within the community. A short post from the community manager calmed things down, at least to the extent that a cancellation of the project was ruled out. Now, concrete figures are available. This provides planning certainty.

The release date reveals more about the game's current state than any press release. Developer Gunfire Games is still working heavily behind the scenes on the Four Horsemen. A release before spring 2027 is therefore out of the question.

Patience is required

For us, this means a long wait. At the same time, it explains why THQ Nordic opted not to include any gameplay footage at this year's showcase. Anyone with at least one or two years of development time ahead of them doesn't show half-baked trailers. That prevents disappointment.

Gunfire Games faces a monumental task. "Darksiders 4" is meant to seamlessly pick up where the very first installment left off. The broken Seventh Seal and the call of the Riders are the moments we've been waiting for for years. The side quests of the predecessors have been dealt with. Now, only the main game matters.

More Read

Darksiders 4 Strife
Darksiders 4 lives despite no-show: Development continues at Gunfire Games
Reanimal Reviews
REANIMAL: First DLC “The Prisoner” now brings new characters
THQ Nordic Showcase
THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2026: All highlights live from 21 pm

The ability to choose which rider to control remains the most exciting feature. How Gunfire Games intends to balance War, Death, Fury, and Strife remains to be seen. They have plenty of time for fine-tuning during the development process.

The confirmation in the financial report takes the pressure off the rumors. The project is real, it's funded, and it has a firm place in the company's roadmap. While the long wait is a setback, it will hopefully protect us from an unfinished release. Better quality later on than a rushed, disastrous launch.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
SOURCES:Embracer
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

Hogwarts Legacy 2 officially confirmed by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. officially confirms Hogwarts Legacy 2 in its quarterly report. All the details about…

1 comment

Marvel's Wolverine: Premature preview reveals surprising weaknesses

An early preview of Marvel's Wolverine reveals weaknesses in the combat system and level design.

2 comments

The Elder Scrolls 6: Xbox boss hints at final name

The Elder Scrolls 6 receives a title teaser from Xbox boss Asha Sharma with…

2 comments

You Might Also Like