Darksiders 4: Release window for the action epic narrowed down

The silence is over, but fans' patience will be severely tested. According to the latest business report from the Embracer Group, "Darksiders 4" will be released in fiscal year 2027/28, which runs from April 1, 2027, to March 31, 2028.

After the missed appearance at the THQ Nordic Showcase There was a great deal of uncertainty within the community. A short post from the community manager calmed things down, at least to the extent that a cancellation of the project was ruled out. Now, concrete figures are available. This provides planning certainty.

The release date reveals more about the game's current state than any press release. Developer Gunfire Games is still working heavily behind the scenes on the Four Horsemen. A release before spring 2027 is therefore out of the question.

Patience is required

For us, this means a long wait. At the same time, it explains why THQ Nordic opted not to include any gameplay footage at this year's showcase. Anyone with at least one or two years of development time ahead of them doesn't show half-baked trailers. That prevents disappointment.

Gunfire Games faces a monumental task. "Darksiders 4" is meant to seamlessly pick up where the very first installment left off. The broken Seventh Seal and the call of the Riders are the moments we've been waiting for for years. The side quests of the predecessors have been dealt with. Now, only the main game matters.

The ability to choose which rider to control remains the most exciting feature. How Gunfire Games intends to balance War, Death, Fury, and Strife remains to be seen. They have plenty of time for fine-tuning during the development process.

The confirmation in the financial report takes the pressure off the rumors. The project is real, it's funded, and it has a firm place in the company's roadmap. While the long wait is a setback, it will hopefully protect us from an unfinished release. Better quality later on than a rushed, disastrous launch.