Darktide: Beyond the Hive – All the info on the new Expeditions mode

The free "Beyond the Hive" update for "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" will be released on March 17, 2026, and with the new Expeditions mode, it finally breaks free from the claustrophobic walls of Tertium. We leave the familiar corridors for a high-risk experience in the wastelands that will make even seasoned Ogryns sweat.

With the "Expeditions," developer Fatshark completely revamps the previous mission design. Instead of linear, corridor-like levels, we find ourselves in the ruins outside the hive city to secure lost tech relics before the chaos cult "The Admonition" gets its hands on them.

What's exciting is that there are no longer any fixed front lines. We decide for ourselves how long we can survive in the polluted atmosphere before calling in the Valkyrie for extraction. Those who become too greedy pay with their lives. Thus, "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide“This unpredictable component, which has often been lacking in the gameplay so far.”

The weather is your worst enemy

The environment on Atoma Prime is at least as dangerous as the heretics themselves. We have to contend with poison storms, lightning, and tornadoes, while the open world allows attacks from every direction. The tactical depth increases massively here, as loadouts now need to be optimized for range and mobility – the confined kill zones of Tertium are a thing of the past.

The new Ogryn Pack Master sounds particularly nasty, unleashing Pox Hounds on us and acting with unusual agility. Anyone who doesn't take this beast out quickly will simply be overrun by its pack.

More firepower comes at a high price.

To survive in the wasteland, the update delivers new items and modified weapon variants in the "Dead Side Sanctuary". The new modified grenade, for example, wipes everything out, but the noise it makes immediately attracts new waves of monsters.

It's this constant balancing act between sheer power and the risk of being discovered that makes the expeditions so appealing. Design Director Victor Magnuson speaks of the biggest content boost since launch – and judging from the initial information, this isn't marketing hype, but a genuine gameplay reorientation.

Do you dare to venture directly into the poison storms of Atoma Prime with your current main build, or do you need to completely revamp your gear for the open areas?