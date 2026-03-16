Darwin's Paradox: The first song, "Back to the Sea," is here!

Darwin the Octopus is making musical waves ahead of his big release on April 2nd. Konami and Sony Music have released "Back to the Sea," the first single from the soundtrack of "Darwin's Paradox“ released, which takes us directly into the melancholic-spirited mood of the indie-pop project FlyPop.

The newly released music video is not a simple compilation, but a true collision of in-game graphics and original animations produced by ZDT Studio. We see Darwin not only in action sequences, but as part of an audiovisual presentation that perfectly captures the game's vibe.

It's a bold move to make an octopus the star of an indie-pop video, but it works surprisingly well, giving the characters a depth that goes beyond pure platforming gameplay. It's a clever way to build an emotional connection before we even pick up the controller.

More than just background noise

Behind the track is French producer Franck Lascombe, who is clearly attempting to balance catchy melodies with the chaotic atmosphere of Darwin's voyage. The fact that Milan Records is only releasing the complete soundtrack on April 3rd – one day after the global launch – only heightens the anticipation for the remaining tracks.

If the rest of the sound design maintains the same quality as this lead single, we can expect an atmospheric heavyweight in the action-adventure genre. The innovative environment design certainly seems to go hand in hand with the sound.

The community is getting more than just a marketing trailer here. "Back to the Sea" shows that Konami is aiming for a cohesive package of story, art design, and sound with "Darwin's Paradox!". It remains to be seen whether the game will simply function mechanically as a platformer, but rather forge its own identity within modern pop culture. Anticipation for April 2nd is definitely building, especially since such collaborations with Sony Music often indicate very high production quality.

What do you think of the style of "Back to the Sea" – does this indie-pop vibe suit an action-adventure game with an octopus, or would you have preferred something different for Darwin?