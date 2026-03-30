Darwin's Paradox! Review Check: A charming platformer with stealth elements

ZDT Studios' debut title, "Darwin's Paradox!", impresses critics with its Pixar-esque charm and precise platforming, but falls short in stealth sections and story depth. The press reviews published today paint a picture of a mechanically modern "mascot platformer" that, despite technical limitations on the PS5, remains a clear recommendation for genre fans.

"Darwin's Paradox!“ is an homage to the PS1 era, shining with modern gameplay and an expressive, wordless narrative. According to initial reviews, the title makes a successful start (Metascore 76) especially through its visual brilliance and the creative movement of the main character – a blue octopus.

However, while the jumping sections and level design are praised, two criticisms run through almost all reviews: the forced stealth elements and the short playtime.

That makes Darwin's Paradox! really good!

The game's strength clearly lies in its identity as a "cinematic platformer." Critics often compare its presentation and animation to Pixar films.

Modern retro feeling: It captures the charm of classic platformers without feeling outdated.

It captures the charm of classic platformers without feeling outdated. Precise control: The movement is described as challenging but fair (Noisy Pixel, DualShockers).

The movement is described as challenging but fair (Noisy Pixel, DualShockers). Creative design: The environments and puzzle mechanics make good use of the octopus's abilities.

Where the fun comes to a halt

Despite high scores in the 80s and 90s, some critics warn of gameplay barriers. The stealth sections, in particular, seem to unnecessarily slow the pace. Game Informer (70) describes these sections as more of an obstacle than a challenge.

Furthermore, several reviewers criticize the ending as abrupt – a cliffhanger that leaves a bad taste in the mouth after the already short playtime (Gamesurf describes it as "very short"). On the technical side, the PS5 version apparently struggles with occasional checkpoint issues and minor performance drops.

"Darwin's Paradox!" doesn't seem destined to become a new genre king, but it's an extremely charming hidden gem for a weekend getaway. The hype is justified for fans of atmospheric indie gems like "Little Nightmares" or classic mascot platformers, as long as you can overlook the inconsistent quality of the stealth sections. It's a success for ZDT Studio, but there's room for improvement in a sequel. Anyone wanting to check it out beforehand should take a look at... PS5 Demo toss.