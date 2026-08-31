The disc dilemma: The Witcher 4 comes in a case – perhaps without a disc.

Sony will cease disc production for new PlayStation titles starting in January 2028. CD Projekt RED plans to release "The Witcher 4" in precisely that year. This makes the online role-playing game the first prominent casualty of the new strategy.
No disc, but extras included in the box.
CDPR co-CEO Michał Nowakowski clarifiesThe studio has no influence on the console manufacturers' specifications. Since Sony presses the Blu-rays in its own facilities, there simply isn't a physical disc for the PS5 without the necessary tapes. Nevertheless, the studio promises a physical box for fans. The goal is to include tangible extras like cards or goodies that fans will enjoy unwrapping. A bit of nerd culture as a consolation prize.
“We don’t know how the situation will develop. We know what PlayStation has announced. And we have no influence on the policies of first-party providers. The discs for first-party providers, including PlayStation, have to be manufactured in their own factories. So if they actually stop production by 2028, then yes [we won’t have any more discs].”
The remaining platforms present a mixed picture. PC gamers have long since become accustomed to download-only codes. Microsoft is testing a system on the Xbox that allows players to digitize their disc collections. Whether the next generation of Xbox hardware will even have a disc drive remains to be seen.
For collectors, this development is a clear step backwards. A game box without a real disc becomes nothing more than a decorative object on the shelf.
A box full of extras without a physical disc is nothing more than wasteful paper-based exploitation of fans. Anyone paying for a plastic case wants to own the game, not just download a license from the internet.
Would you buy a physical edition of "The Witcher 4" if it only contained a code card and extras, or would you go straight for the digital version in the store?
What a load of rubbish... Empty case on the shelf 🤣🤣... only hopeless PC gamers will appreciate that
The last two DLCs for The Witcher 3 each had a cool Qwent deck and only one download code. Yes, the comparison isn't perfect, since you needed a copy of the main game (disc or digital). But without servers, you wouldn't have been able to play the expansions on a new console without internet access or with the PSN service disabled.
I don't recall there being any outcry about that.
The point is this: Sure, it sucks that discs are dead and physical copies are no longer worthwhile. It's unlikely anything will change, even with the loudest complaints. Sony has the sales figures, and they speak for themselves. So, we should accept it and just keep buying digital copies. With luck, we might manage to secure similar rights to those for physical versions regarding lending or inheritance. Otherwise, it's either PC (if there are still discs available for that) or finally play through our backlog and stop playing new games after 2028.
I'm a big fan of physical media and discs – for several reasons. Nevertheless, I'll buy GTA VI and other games digitally if they're only available digitally. Because playing digitally is even more fun for me than owning physical copies. I'd prefer 100% finished games on disc that don't require the internet or special servers, but if that's not possible, I won't give up my hobby.
I've already contacted Sony about this and made it very clear: if this continues, I won't buy any more PlayStations. I simply don't see why I should only receive a digital download code in exchange for a physical box.
And no – I won't buy The Witcher 4 under these conditions either. I'd rather stick with my old games; they're perfectly sufficient for me.
Then I might as well switch to a PC: better graphics, sometimes even cheaper in the long run, and above all, significantly more competition and choice. If console manufacturers think they have to push us more and more into digital, they're welcome to do so – but without my money.
Goodbye then!! Why should I waste money on paper and plastic waste? I'm certainly not paying full price for digital rental games!! They should just deal with it! 😠