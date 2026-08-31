The disc dilemma: The Witcher 4 comes in a case – perhaps without a disc.

Sony will cease disc production for new PlayStation titles starting in January 2028. CD Projekt RED plans to release "The Witcher 4" in precisely that year. This makes the online role-playing game the first prominent casualty of the new strategy.

No disc, but extras included in the box.

CDPR co-CEO Michał Nowakowski clarifiesThe studio has no influence on the console manufacturers' specifications. Since Sony presses the Blu-rays in its own facilities, there simply isn't a physical disc for the PS5 without the necessary tapes. Nevertheless, the studio promises a physical box for fans. The goal is to include tangible extras like cards or goodies that fans will enjoy unwrapping. A bit of nerd culture as a consolation prize.

“We don’t know how the situation will develop. We know what PlayStation has announced. And we have no influence on the policies of first-party providers. The discs for first-party providers, including PlayStation, have to be manufactured in their own factories. So if they actually stop production by 2028, then yes [we won’t have any more discs].”

The remaining platforms present a mixed picture. PC gamers have long since become accustomed to download-only codes. Microsoft is testing a system on the Xbox that allows players to digitize their disc collections. Whether the next generation of Xbox hardware will even have a disc drive remains to be seen.

For collectors, this development is a clear step backwards. A game box without a real disc becomes nothing more than a decorative object on the shelf.

A box full of extras without a physical disc is nothing more than wasteful paper-based exploitation of fans. Anyone paying for a plastic case wants to own the game, not just download a license from the internet.

Would you buy a physical edition of "The Witcher 4" if it only contained a code card and extras, or would you go straight for the digital version in the store?