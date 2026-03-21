The end of PC hopes: Jason Schreier confirms the demise of ports

Sony is cutting ties with PCs for upcoming major single-player games and returning to strict hardware exclusivity. Internal calculations and market analyses have revealed venturing onto other platforms as a strategic risk.

Jason Schreier, with his usual level-headedness, confirms the end of the previous porting strategy. According to the industry expert, official confirmation from Sony is now just a matter of timing. Either management will announce the change of course in one of the upcoming investor calls, or the studios themselves will deliver the message.

Saros is likely to be the turning point.

When Housemarque starts drumming up publicity for "Saros" soon, the Standard question about a PC version The answer was a resounding no. The era of staggered releases on Steam is over. Anyone wanting to experience the blockbuster titles from in-house productions absolutely needs a PlayStation 5 in their living room. Anything else jeopardizes the business model, which is based on subscriptions and store commissions within its own ecosystem.

"Sony will confirm this at some point, whether in a conference call with investors or perhaps even when Housemarque starts doing press for 'Saros' and someone asks if they plan to bring the game to PC, and they say no."

The fairy tale of the PlayStation PC launcher

Meanwhile, they Rumors about a dedicated PlayStation launcher For Windows systems, the rumors, which according to initial assessments are the result of wishful thinking and misinterpretations, are circulating. The theory that Sony is building its own infrastructure to circumvent Valve's 30 percent fee or to block access from Microsoft's Xbox Helix hardly stands up to general scrutiny.

A dedicated launcher requires massive investments in support and technology. Given that ports of heavyweight titles like "Ghost of Yotei" and "Saros" were canceled due to disappointing sales, such a platform makes no sense. The discovery of cross-buy icons in the PlayStation Store was a technical relic, not the foundation for a new PC offensive. Sony isn't investing in software environments for a target group it has just deemed unprofitable.

The decision against PC support could be a direct reaction to the hardware ambitions of the competition. Microsoft's plans for a hybrid system that natively plays PC libraries have likely caused unease at Sony headquarters. The idea of ​​PlayStation titles being played on a Microsoft machine contradicts the company's philosophy.

Protecting the brand remains paramount, taking precedence over short-term revenue from Steam sales. Attempts to force PC gamers into PSN's statistics have also left more scorched earth than loyal customers. The strategy for the coming years is therefore clearly defined: a return to the roots of the PS4 era, where exclusivity was the most important currency.