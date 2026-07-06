The end of an era: Xbox reset pulls the emergency brake.

An official memo from the new Xbox leadership, headed by Asha Sharma, is shaking up the gaming world today. Microsoft executives are declaring the previous Xbox strategy a failure and announcing a radical reboot of the entire brand – the great Xbox reset.

The bitter diagnosis from Redmond

Internally, Microsoft is no longer beating around the bush. The C-suite is no longer hiding behind PR phrases about transformation or market research, but is instead being more critical of itself than ever before. “Our business today is not healthy”, it states unequivocally in the memoThat's it, and it's the final proof that the facade of recent years has developed cracks.

The reason for the state of emergency is money. Xbox simply isn't generating enough revenue. The memo specifies the problem in concrete terms: “We are operating at margins that are 3-10x lower than comparable platform and publishing businesses.” Profit margins are therefore lagging far behind the competition. This is unsustainable in the long run, even for a trillion-dollar corporation like Microsoft.

The admission: Game Pass and studio purchases are at their limit.

For years, Xbox Game Pass was considered the gold standard in the industry. This was accompanied by multi-billion dollar acquisitions. Now comes the rude awakening. Microsoft openly admits that this expansion strategy was a dead end. "We bet on Game Pass, multi-platform, and a broader portfolio of content. While those businesses have created meaningful value, they did not grow at the pace we expected."

The plan backfired. Subscriber numbers apparently stagnated while production costs skyrocketed. Worse still, the acquisition spree hollowed out the brand. “Our core business weakened”, The paper dryly states that instead of strengthening the platform, the massive expansion has weakened its foundation.

The profitability of their own development teams, in particular, was a complete loss-making venture. “In a typical year, we lost 64 cents for every dollar we invested.” Such a yield would raise alarm bells for any tax controller. The logical consequence follows immediately: “It is neither possible nor desirable to own every great independent studio.” The era of big purchases is finally over. Xbox The first studios are already being divested..

The hardware crisis and the great reset

The problem isn't just software-related, though. The classic console itself is at a dead end. According to the memo, the industry is facing a paradigm shift. “The industry is facing the most severe hardware crisis in its history.” Console sales are weak worldwide.

That's why Microsoft is now pulling the plug. It's no longer about minor cost-cutting measures or eliminating 3.200 jobs in the Xbox business, 1.600 of them with immediate effect. That's just the symptom. The real message is: "We must reset XBOX." A complete reboot on three levels. The content portfolio is being streamlined, the platform structure is being flattened through less management, and the company's leadership is being completely reorganized. Xbox is rebuilding itself from the ground up.

This isn't a normal restructuring; it's the controlled dismantling of a years-long strategy that spiraled out of control under Phil Spencer. The dream of endless, cheap Game Pass growth is over for gamers. Microsoft will have to calculate very carefully which games it will continue to fund. From now on, the focus is on pure numbers, no longer on acquiring studios. Xbox has to grow up and deliver profits. The party's over.

What do you think of the admission in the memo: Do ​​you believe Xbox can reinvent itself through this radical reset, or will the brand definitively lose face to Sony and Nintendo?