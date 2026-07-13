The great silence of the gaming industry: Why publishers accept Sony's disc phase-out

Since Sony announced it will no longer produce new PlayStation games on disc after January 2028, criticism has come from many quarters. Players have started petitions, retailers are warning of the consequences for brick-and-mortar stores, and consumer organizations are speaking of a loss of choice. But those who should be most affected are remaining silent: the publishers.

No major game publisher has publicly opposed Sony's decision. Neither the major Western publishers nor the Japanese corporations are calling for a change of course. This silence is remarkable. After all, they too are losing an established distribution channel that has shaped the industry for decades.

So why is the industry silent?

The most important reason is likely that publishers' interests have long since changed. A digital future offers them significant economic advantages. Digital games incur no production, packaging, or logistics costs. Price promotions can be centrally controlled, and sales are made directly through the PlayStation Store instead of brick-and-mortar stores.

However, another point is even more important: the used market is losing significance. A disc can be resold or lent at will. The publisher earns nothing from each resale. A digital license, on the other hand, remains tied to a user account. Every new player has to buy the game again – a model that is significantly more attractive from the companies' perspective.

Conflicts with Sony are avoided.

Added to this is the dependence on Sony. For many publishers, PlayStation is the most important or second most important platform. Marketing partnerships, exclusive content, and prominent placements in the PlayStation Store are economically valuable. Therefore, hardly anyone is likely to risk a public conflict with the platform operator – especially since the decision seems to have been made anyway.

Strategically, a protest would also have little chance of success. Sony has published a concrete timeline, is already investing in restructuring its production capacities, and is increasingly aligning its hardware strategy with a digital future. Even if individual publishers were to harbor internal doubts, there would be hardly any realistic leverage to stop this development.

What is remarkable, therefore, is not only that the publishers are silent, but also who is leading the debate. Consumer organizations are warning of the loss of property rights. Retailers criticize the impact on retail. Players are worried about the Preservation of physical collections and the long-term archiving of video games. The actual producers of the games, however, remain completely uninvolved.

This is unlikely to be a coincidence. The disadvantages of a disc-based demo primarily affect consumers and retailers. The advantages lie mainly with the platform operators and the publishers themselves. So why fight against a development that makes one's own business model more efficient and controllable?

This very silence, therefore, perhaps reveals more about the future of the gaming industry than Sony's announcement itself. It shows that the industry's economic interests have long since diverged from the expectations of many gamers.

As long as digital sales promise higher margins, more control and less competition from the used market, there is little incentive for publishers to publicly oppose Sony's course – even if it means the disappearance of a piece of gaming culture.