The multiverse is back in action: Serious Sam: Shatterverse arrives at the end of August

Serious Sam is becoming a roguelite and launches on August 31st for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Those who don't want to wait that long can try out the open playtest on Steam right now.

Mental has wrecked the Dimensions. Now, alternate versions of Sam Stone must clean up the mess. Of all companies, Behaviour Interactive is developing this shooter extravaganza. The Dead by Daylight creators send you on cooperative runs through procedurally varied arenas to take down five of Mental's lieutenants.

Behaviour takes over the State of Emergency

The basic premise remains as straightforward on paper: massive hordes, constant fire, and endless backward movement. This time, however, there are permanent upgrades, enticing anomalies, and risky modifiers. One wrong step inside the portal and the entire run is over. Game over. Done.

The formula sounds bold. Serious Sam has so far thrived on handcrafted, linear levels and sheer quantity. Roguelite mechanics, on the other hand, demand perfect balancing of loot and upgrades. If Behaviour doesn't perfectly match the gunplay, the fun can quickly turn into frustration.

A co-op roguelite set in the Serious Sam universe is a refreshing idea, but it carries risks. The open playtest on Steam comes at just the right time to test the hit feedback and run dynamics for yourself.

How do you rate the switch from classic boomer shooter to roguelite gameplay for Sam?