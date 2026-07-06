The inevitable redesign of the PlayStation Portal

From 2027, the new EU battery regulation will prohibit the sale of portable electronic devices without easily replaceable batteries by the end user, which is why Sony is likely to release its PlayStation Portal in a new hardware revision.

As a official announcement As Nintendo demonstrates, the competition is already reacting – and significantly. The Switch manufacturer is rolling out its European product range to models with replaceable batteries starting in summer 2026. The old model will be completely discontinued. This will likely also mark the legal end of the current PlayStation Portal design.

Nintendo's figures show the hardware change

The modification of mobile gaming hardware for the EU market is no longer a matter of choice, but will soon be mandatory. Nintendo's timeline stipulates that the Nintendo Switch 2, launching this fall, will be equipped with a replaceable battery right from the start.

This has consequences for the technical specifications: The battery capacity of the EU Switch 2 drops from 5220 mAh to 5172 mAh – a loss of approximately 1 percent. At the same time, the weight of the handheld, including the new Joy-Con 2 controllers, increases from 501 grams to 548 grams. The capacity of the Switch 2 Pro Controller shrinks by a full 16 percent (from 1070 mAh to 897 mAh) due to the space required for the battery compartment.

The figures illustrate the engineers' structural dilemma. Space for springs, flaps, or screw threads directly reduces energy density or weight. "Older devices" are exempt from this regulation. They are grandfathered in, meaning no recall is imminent. However, anyone wishing to market a new device in the EU from February 2027 onwards will have to comply with these adjustments.

Sony under pressure: The Portal chassis will be illegal from 2027.

Sony has not yet announced a revision of the PlayStation Portal. However, a look at the current hardware architecture makes a redesign legally unavoidable. Anyone wanting to replace the battery in the current PlayStation Portal has to pry open the casing and access the core of the circuit board. This fundamentally contradicts the new EU regulations. The law requires battery replacement using standard tools and without risk of damaging the device.

Sony will have to redesign the PlayStation Portal's casing. Simply continuing with the current model in Europe is out of the question. The consequence will be a silent hardware revision for the European market. The same applies to the DualSense controllerPerformance data and streaming features remain unchanged. However, the visual modifications will be visible.

A separate, mechanically secured battery door on the back of the device is expected. This increases the thickness of the casing in the middle section and drives up the overall weight. A reduction in battery capacity, similar to that seen with Nintendo's Pro Controller, is also a realistic scenario to maintain the form factor between the DualSense grips.

Legal regulations are ending the era of disposable handhelds, but they also require ergonomic compromises. Anyone seeking the optimal balance between low weight and maximum integration of the device will have to purchase the current Portal model before the deadline in February 2027. Those prioritizing long-term repairability, however, will have to wait for the inevitable redesign. Sony has no choice. The new PlayStation Portal is coming.