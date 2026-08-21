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Dave Bautista replaces Ryan Hurst as Kratos in Amazon's God of War

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Dave Bautista will play Kratos in Amazon's God of War series. Production is being restarted due to an injury to Ryan Hurst.

God Of War Amazon Prime Series

Dave Bautista is the new Kratos. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television have officially recast the lead role in the live-action God of War series following Ryan Hurst's serious injury.

Biceps tear forces production to completely restart

The change didn't come out of the blue, but is the consequence of a serious production accident. Ryan Hurst injured himself during stunt work on set in June. a biceps tear Surgery was unavoidable, and a full recovery of physical resilience will extend into 2027.

Waiting was not an option for studio management. Amazon ordered two seasons back-to-back. A standstill lasting several months would ruin any budget plan. The consequence: all scenes already filmed with Hurst will be scrapped and reshot with Bautista. Filming is scheduled to begin in Vancouver this fall.

Physicality, age, and CVI: The cast comparison

The 57-year-old Bautista has the necessary physique, but has lost a significant amount of muscle mass in recent years. For the imposing Kratos model from the North Sea era, makeup and digital post-processing will likely be necessary.

Hurst was an excellent fit for the Spartan, both visually and vocally, as evidenced by his performance as Thor in God of War: Ragnarok. However, the first leaked footage of Hurst as Kratos drew heavy criticism on social media because the armor looked cheap. Bautista's signing now gives the developers the opportunity to completely overhaul the character's visual design.

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The rest of the cast remains unaffected. Callum Vinson He continues to play his son Atreus. The narrative closely follows the events of the 2018 game.

Bautista is a technically sound choice for physical roles with a stoic core. While the forced reshoot cost Amazon millions, it saved the schedule from total collapse. The fresh start could even benefit the series' visual quality.

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SOURCES:Variety
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Jonas Bu
21. August 2026 07: 11

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