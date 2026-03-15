Dave the Diver: In the Jungle DLC – Release & new features

Dave isn't hanging up his wetsuit, but changing territory: On June 18th, the massive "In the Jungle" DLC for "Dave the Diver" will be released, bringing us a completely new ecosystem including Bancho Grill.

Mintrocket breaks with the familiar loop and sends us to Utara. In this jungle village, time passes in real time as we gather fruit, hoard resources, and – naturally – befriend the eccentric inhabitants.

The network of relationships in Utara isn't just a nice extra this time, but the driving force behind Dave's success. Helping the locals directly boosts Bancho's new business. This feels like an organic progression that gives the game a much-needed dose of "life-sim" depth.

Action at the barbecue and in the lake

Forget the classic sushi conveyor belt. At the new Bancho Grill, Dave serves exclusively meat from freshwater inhabitants and, for the first time, has to move freely across multiple levels to feed the hungry crowd. The static service behind the counter is a thing of the past. To ensure the meat actually ends up on the grill, we explore a vast lake, which is then tamed with the new "Jungle Gun."

This multi-functional weapon lets us switch between net, shotgun, and sniper rifle in the blink of an eye. A clever move by Mintrocket to make the battles against the new predators more dynamic without overloading inventory management.

The complete package for collectors

In addition to the digital release, “Dave the diverPhysical editions for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 (!) are now available. The Collector's Edition, in particular, is packed with all the essentials a fan could want: from a Bancho Sushi display stand to a dolphin pendant, it has everything. Around 10 hours of new content is a significant addition that massively expands the scope of the main game.

The Collector's Edition includes:

Bancho Sushi Restaurant Acrylic Standee

4 Metal Pin Badges

Acrylic Keyring

Dolphin Pendant Necklace

2 Marinca Cards

Poster

4 postcards

"In the Jungle" doesn't look like a cheap map reskin. The new mechanics – from the real-time village to the vertical gameplay in the restaurant – show that Mintrocket knows exactly how to keep the community engaged.

The complete package for fans: The Collector's Edition comes with exclusive goodies such as the Bancho standee and Marinca trading cards.

Dave the Diver remains the prime example of how to meaningfully expand an already addictive concept without sacrificing the charm of the original. Bring on June, my appetite for freshwater delicacies is whetted.

What do you think of the new Jungle Gun? Finally, the necessary flexibility for hunting, or do you prefer classic harpoon action?