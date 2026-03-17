Dead by Daylight: 10 years of horror mania – and no end in sight

Who would have thought it? When "Dead by Daylight" launched, the developers at Behaviour Interactive anticipated a modest 300.000 sales over its entire lifespan. Today, in March 2026, we look back on over 60 million players and a success story that has practically single-handedly defined the asymmetrical horror genre.

Senior Creative Director Dave Richard has now made it clear: they're not thinking about stopping at all. Their goal is at least another ten years. A real guarantee for everyone who thought the hype would eventually die down.

From "filler" to genre king

The origins of “Dead by Daylight“It’s almost ironic. Originally, the concept was just a small multiplayer mode for a completely different game called “Naughty Bear.” From this idea of ​​one hunter and four hunted, the foundation was laid for what we experience night after night in the Entity Trials.

What started as a small project to fill the time between commissions is now the heart of a studio that has grown to 1.300 employees. The fact that a game with such a niche beginning now features pop culture icons like Michael Myers and Ghostface simply shows how much passion goes into its constant development.

Accessibility instead of paywall frustration

One point Mathieu Cote emphasized to GamesIndustry is the philosophy behind the live service. While other publishers try to squeeze money out of us with battle passes and locked maps, Behaviour sticks to a fair model: New maps are free for everyone. You pay for the new killer or survivor, but you can play against them without spending a single extra cent.

This keeps the community together and prevents the dreaded split in the player base. Especially now, with the game having become extremely complex due to hundreds of perks and dozens of characters, the focus is entirely on quality-of-life updates. They want to make it easier for newcomers to dive into this "horror jungle" without being immediately eaten alive by pro killers (or complicated mechanics).

Expansion in all directions

Dead by Daylight is far more than just a game. With spin-offs like The Casting of Frank Stone, comics, and even a planned feature film, the franchise is aiming for world domination in the horror genre. For us gamers, this means: the universe continues to expand, the lore deepens, and support for our favorite game remains strong.

The developers don't see the game as having reached a plateau, but as still growing. When they say they'll support DbD as long as they can, that's not marketing hype, but a promise to us, who have been sitting in our closets for years waiting for salvation.

Which horror franchise do you most urgently need as a chapter in Dead by Daylight to kick off the next 10 years?