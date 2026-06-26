Dead by Daylight: Life Road DLC brings Shane Wiigwaas

Dead by Daylight welcomes its first Indigenous survivor, Shane Wiigwaas, with the new chapter "The Life Road." The expansion is available now for all platforms and integrates the Anishinaabe criminal defense lawyer as a playable character.

New survivor breaks out of the lore pattern

Developer Behaviour Interactive is using the tenth anniversary of the asymmetrical horror game for a narrative premiere. Shane Wiigwaas is expanding the character roster with a figure deeply rooted in First Nations culture.

The backstory directly connects to existing lore elements. Wiigwaas disappears in the Pacific Northwest while investigating the unsolved disappearance of Jake Park – one of the original survivors of the game since its 2016 launch. This is a clever narrative bridge. Furthermore, the studio collaborated with an Anishinaabe artist for the key art to ensure cultural authenticity.

The three new perks in a gameplay review

The chapter playfully introduces three specific talents (perks) that primarily focus on mobility and manipulating the game environment.

Full throttle: This perk modifies the interaction with pallets. After a quick jump over a pallet, the player receives a haste boost. Simultaneously, the pallet resets to an upright position but remains locked for a certain period. Teammates can see the aura of this locked pallet. This fundamentally changes the typical chase routes in the game.

This perk modifies the interaction with pallets. After a quick jump over a pallet, the player receives a haste boost. Simultaneously, the pallet resets to an upright position but remains locked for a certain period. Teammates can see the aura of this locked pallet. This fundamentally changes the typical chase routes in the game. Cross-examination: This talent provides visual information within the killer's immediate radius. If the survivor is within the killer's radius, a trail of light markers from the killer becomes visible. Following this trail also generates a haste boost. This increases the risk-reward ratio in close encounters.

This talent provides visual information within the killer's immediate radius. If the survivor is within the killer's radius, a trail of light markers from the killer becomes visible. Following this trail also generates a haste boost. This increases the risk-reward ratio in close encounters. lend a hand: A classic support perk tied to interacting with totems. Once a totem is blessed or cleansed, a healing ability is unlocked once per trial. When the player activates this ability, a healing teammate receives a permanent increase to their healing charges.

To coincide with the release, the "Life Road Collection" will be available, featuring two outfits for the new character. The rare "Evenings at Law School" outfit depicts Wiigwaas in a modern college look with a hoodie and braid wraps. The very rare "Waldornat" outfit, on the other hand, incorporates traditional Anishinaabe visual elements and, according to the developers, was designed in close consultation with cultural advisors.

Behaviour, with Shane Wiigwaas, not only makes a significant statement about representation but also introduces tangible meta-changes. The "Full Throttle" perk, in particular, breaks down the classic palette-based gameplay and forces killers to adopt new tactics. Anyone playing "Dead by Daylight" competitively simply cannot ignore this character DLC, if only for the new chase mechanics.