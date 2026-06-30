Dead or Alive 6 Last Round: Reviews condemn DLC rip-off

Koei Tecmo has removed the original version of "Dead or Alive 6" from Steam and replaced it with the €40 remake, "Last Round." The result is a complete disaster in terms of user reviews. A mere 23 percent of the reviews on Steam are positive. The community is furious. And rightly so.

DLC rip-off and license frustration

The main problem is the blatant DLC policy that Koei Tecmo has been pursuing with the franchise for years. The fighting game has amassed a staggering 440 pieces of additional content over the years. Those who bought them all back then are now being asked to pay up anyway.

The two guest characters Mai Shiranui and Kula Diamond from King of Fighters cannot be transferred to the new version, as IGN I've noticed this. The reason is likely expired licenses with SNK. Anyone who wants the fighters back has to buy them again. Even worse: The price per character has been increased from €8 to €11. This isn't fan support. This is pure profiteering.

An old game in a new guise

Team Ninja promises an optimized version for modern hardware, but you'll hardly notice it in the game itself. The graphics look identical, and even ancient bugs have been carried over verbatim. Particularly bizarre: the pause menu still displays the graphics of the Steam Controller from 2015. Anyone hoping that Koei Tecmo would finally deliver modern features like rollback netcode or crossplay will be completely disappointed.

None of that is included. Instead, there's only a simple photo mode and the announcement of a new, paid DLC character named Minato. For loyal fans, this feels like a slap in the face. Modders are also left with their work in ruins, as old modifications have been rendered unusable by the update.

"Dead or Alive 6 Last Round" is turning into one of the most blatant rip-offs of the year. Instead of meaningfully improving the fighting game, Koei Tecmo is locking previously purchased content and demanding even more money. No wonder it took seven years and numerous remasters to break the million-seller mark. Save your money until the developers make some significant improvements.

What do you think: Is the expiration of DLC licenses a reason for you to boycott a game completely, or would you have even paid again for a true next-gen upgrade with rollback netcode?