Dead Rising: New Frank West merch fuels speculation about the 20th anniversary

A new product in the official Capcom store is causing a stir. However, the merchandise doesn't offer any real clues about a new game – yet.

Capcom has released a new Frank West plush toy, unintentionally fueling rumors surrounding the zombie series. The official merchandise explicitly mentions the upcoming 20th anniversary of the franchise. It also features a redesigned protagonist, with Frank West now sporting a blue suit and a slightly modified hairstyle.

This is already enough to fuel extensive theories within the community. A new game, or at least another remaster, is being discussed. After all, Capcom has officially confirmed that they have several unannounced titles in development until March 2027. That fits the timeline.

The reality is usually far less spectacular. New merchandise is absolutely no indication of a software project in development. Such illustrations often originate completely independently within the marketing departments. Capcom is simply using the brand's anniversary to generate revenue. Nothing more.

The fans' breaking point

A glance at the forums reveals a deeply divided fanbase. The most pressing question right now isn't even about the plush toy itself, but about the right strategy for a comeback. The community hasn't forgotten "Dead Rising 4." That game significantly damaged the series.

One camp is therefore vehemently demanding a "Dead Rising 2 Deluxe Remaster" to further build trust after the first remaster. Only then, they argue, will the time be right for "Dead Rising 5." Others want an immediate, genuine reboot. On the other hand, there are the skeptics who were already disappointed by the first Deluxe Remaster due to censorship, voice actor changes, and technical pop-in. A new game would therefore have a very tough time.

The excitement is understandable, but unfounded. The plush toy is a nice collector's item for the anniversary, not a hidden teaser. While Capcom has the franchise back on their radar after the recent remaster, it's too early for any concrete announcements.

Which path should Capcom take now: remake the proven “Dead Rising 2” or take a huge risk with a completely new “Dead Rising 5”?