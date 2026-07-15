Dead Space creator Glen Schofield retires from game development

Glen Schofield is retiring from the active day-to-day business of the gaming industry after 35 years and stints at EA, Activision and Striking Distance.

35 years of Code, Crunch and Kosmos horror

The departure occurs without any specific reasons being given, via a LinkedIn videoSchofield leaves behind a career that exemplifies the evolution of the modern AAA industry. From a classic 2D artist, he worked his way up to producer at Electronic Arts, where, after licensed titles like The Lord of the Rings, he was given free rein for a new project. The result was 2008's "Dead Space." The game redefined sci-fi horror through its minimalist interface and the strategic dismemberment of enemies.

After that, he moved to Activision. Schofield founded Sledgehammer Games and, in 2011, rescued the development of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" following the sudden departure of the Infinity Ward founders. Advanced Warfare and WWII followed, before he returned to his survival horror roots with "The Callisto Protocol" in 2022. The project fell short of high expectations but has a large fanbase.

A farewell marked by industry

The farewell video shows a visibly worn-down developer. The physical change is undeniable. Schofield appears visibly aged, almost exhausted by the extreme production cycles of recent decades. The marks left by the immense pressure of AAA development are no longer a PR secret, but a reality.

His last attempt to convince EA to produce a true fourth installment in the series after the success of the Dead Space remake in 2023 failed. Thus, "The Callisto Protocol" remains his final, unfinished attempt to recapture past glories.

Schofield's retirement marks the end of an era of auteur developers who could still push through their personal visions in the rigid AAA business. For gamers, this departure means the loss of a creative mind who gave the horror genre important impetus. The industry loses a driving force who ultimately wore himself down physically under the strain of his own ambitions and the relentless laws of the market.