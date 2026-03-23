Deal: PlayStation Portal at the best price, now with High-Quality Mode

The PlayStation Portal is currently available for €179: best price! The recently released firmware update 7.0.0 addresses the biggest weakness of the hardware with a new 1080p high-quality mode.

To mark the Easter deals, Media Markt is lowering the price to the best price, thus providing a real selling point in the face of ongoing criticism of compression artifacts and the tedious input of user data on the 8-inch display.

Firmware 7.0.0 brings 1080p high quality mode

The central element of the new update is the Introduction of the "1080p High Quality" mode in the quick menu. This mode significantly increases the stream's bitrate to stabilize image quality during fast movements and minimize typical streaming artifacts. However, anyone changing this setting must restart the current session for the parameters to take effect.

Additionally, Sony is optimizing the handling for PlayStation Plus Premium members:

Selective streaming: Individual titles in game bundles can now be started directly.

Individual titles in game bundles can now be started directly. QR code login: Initial setup and account creation are conveniently done via smartphone instead of the on-screen keyboard.

Initial setup and account creation are conveniently done via smartphone instead of the on-screen keyboard. Enhanced notifications: Trophy details and game invites are now displayed directly in the stream overlay with full information.

SONY PlayStation Portal™ Remote Player Access your PS5® console and play in console quality with the PlayStation Portal™ Remote Player. 219,99 EUR 179 EUR Get it now

Hardware specifications under review

Despite the software optimizations, the hardware base remains identical. The PlayStation Portal is not a standalone handheld like the Steam Deck, but rather a specialized client for the PlayStation ecosystem.

Features Specification Display 8-inch LCD Resolution 1080p (FullHD) Frame rate Up to 60 fps Controller Integration of DualSense features (haptics/triggers) Audio PlayStation Link & 3,5mm jack

Cloud streaming as a strategy anchor

With this update, Sony is pushing ahead with cloud streaming integration for PS5 titles from its own library as well as the classic game catalog. The hardware serves as a bridge to drive monetization of PlayStation Plus Premium. The fact that Sony has now integrated troubleshooting tips directly into the quick menu underscores the reliance on a stable Wi-Fi infrastructure – the device still lacks an integrated cellular module.

At €179, the PlayStation Portal is now priced where it belongs as a dedicated streaming client. Update 7.0.0 isn't just a minor addition; it's technically necessary: ​​the high-quality mode addresses the biggest drawback – visual instability under heavy load. PS5 owners who use Remote Play now have a significantly more polished product than at launch.