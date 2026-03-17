Death Stranding 2: PC release brings free content for PS5

Hideo Kojima is delivering a massive content update for the PC release of "Death Stranding 2," bringing the PS5 version up to the level of new customers. While the PC version is being ported, console players will receive new Nightmares and technical improvements for free.

The PC launch as leverage for the PS5 patch

The studio is using the platform switch to add previously omitted content and broaden its technical base. It's classic Kojima tactics: first sell the finished product, then add further development under the guise of free support.

The release period for the update is tied to the availability of "death stranding 2"Connected to PC. PS5 players had to wait until the port freed up studio resources. Now the sequel is here."

The studio statement about the Japanese radio format space walk It has been confirmed that the disc's capacity limitations at launch were the reason for the absence of the now-added live-action cutscenes. Now that physical space is no longer an issue, the data is being stored in downloadable storage.

To the Wilder difficulty level

The update implements the "To the Wilder" difficulty level. This is aimed at players who found the previous journey through the wilderness too easy. Additionally, a boss fight replay function is introduced, specifically for the character Neil.

Sam's private space also gains a new addition: the "Chiral Cat"—a feature Kojima claims to have been pushing through for years against internal resistance from his staff. In the end, the boss always wins.

Technical adjustments are also part of the package. The PS5 version will receive native 21:9 ultrawide support. This is an interesting feature for aesthetically minded players, especially for a console primarily used with 16:9 televisions. New items and additional Nightmare scenes for Sam are intended to increase long-term motivation. The studio is analyzing global gameplay data to subtly fine-tune the game mechanics. Patch notes aren't expected until release day, but the direction is clear.

Kojima is now including scenes that didn't fit on the disc before, and calls it fan service.