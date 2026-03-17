Death Stranding 2: “To the Wilder” mode and next-gen features announced for PS5

Kojima Productions is delivering a massive content update for "Death Stranding 2" in time for the PC launch on March 19th, which also rewards PS5 players with new challenges and technical refinements.

Anyone who thought the supply routes between Mexico and Australia were already challenging enough is now getting their comeuppance. The newly announced "To the Wilder" mode It is aimed directly at the core community, who are looking for the ultimate test of their logistics skills.

VR training and the return of ancient demons

There's no turning back here: The environments become even more unforgiving, the enemies more deadly, and every decision when packing your backpack could determine the mission's success or total failure. This is precisely the kind of gameplay friction that defines the genre.

A particular highlight for lore fans is the new VR training area, "Trapped in a Strange Realm." Here, we can relive the intense confrontations with Neil. This is not only valuable for mastering the combat mechanics but also rewards us with new cosmetic items like bandanas for Sam. The fact that Kojima has even brought a "Chiral Feline"—a chiral cat—into the Private Room and photo mode once again demonstrates the love for quirky detail that we appreciate so much in his worlds.

Ray tracing and ultrawide support

Technically, the PC version, developed in collaboration with Nixxes, pulls out all the stops. DLSS, FSR, and XeSS ensure upscaling on all platforms, while high-end users can enjoy ray tracing for reflections on water and asphalt. 21:9 ultrawide support for cutscenes will also be added to the PlayStation 5 via an update. This provides a cinematic experience that was previously often interrupted by black bars. A true upgrade for immersion.

This announcement is a massive package for the entire community. Kojima Productions demonstrates that they're not only delivering technical excellence to PC gamers, but also providing new content for early PS5 pioneers. The "To the Wilder" mode could provide exactly the long-term motivation needed after the initial playthrough. The integration of ray tracing and expanded ultrawide support elevate the already impressive visuals to a whole new level.

Those who link their account will not only receive stylish design patches for backpack customization, but also an exclusive PlayStation-themed suit. Best of all: these "PlayStation Connection Bonuses" will also arrive via a game update for all PS5 players on March 19th, coinciding with the PC release. A nice thank you to the Sony community, while PC gamers are just beginning their journey.

Will you face the ultimate challenge in "To the Wilder" mode, or would you prefer to stick to relaxed (and safe) hiking?