Deck Nine Games, the creators of Life is Strange, is apparently on the verge of closing, while former employees are leveling serious accusations against the studio management. Leaks and reports from former developers paint a picture of a studio that has been plagued for years by mismanagement, a toxic work culture, and fatal missteps.

From beacon of hope to bankruptcy

For years, Deck Nine Games poured significantly more money into the production of "Life is Strange: Double Exposure" and its sequels than publisher Square Enix provided. To close the looming funding gap and somehow finance ongoing operations, the studio desperately tried to secure contracts for other major projects.

Prototypes for well-known franchises like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Conan the Barbarian," and "The Walking Dead" were in pre-production. Even "The Wolf Among Us 2" was briefly under consideration. All of these contracts fell through. Only "The Expanse: A Telltale Series" was released, but it did nothing to salvage the studio's finances. The studio was constantly teetering on the brink of financial ruin.

Systematic failure in the studio

A former developer collected over 15 hours of interview material and hundreds of screenshots from more than ten former colleagues. The accusations are directed at the management level and individual departments. Square Enix London allegedly misunderstood the "Life is Strange" brand and micromanaged the project to death. Management, in turn, is accused of ignoring sexism, discrimination, and unqualified instructions within the team.

Former employees report a lack of leadership and decisiveness. A completely overwhelmed production manager enforced chaotic schedules and crunch. The narrative team simply refused to accept feedback or collaborate with other departments. Budgets were miscalculated, and scripts were poorly written. ultimately ruined the quality from Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

New foundation instead of rescue

A look at the management level underscores the current chaos. Former CFO Jeff Litchford has already founded the new company Second Unit. Ironically, former Deck Nine CEO Mark Lyons is listed as its CTO. The executives are already reorienting themselves, while the rest of the studio is being wound down.

A studio doesn't go under because of bad luck, but because of years of incompetence in key positions. Those who burn out employees in toxic environments and ignore warning signs ultimately deliver mediocre games that nobody buys.

The failure of Deck Nine is not surprising after the chaotic development history of "Life is Strange: Double Exposure," but it represents the sad end of a once-beloved series. Anyone who neglects contracts with giants like Buffy and experiences internal strife simply cannot survive in the cutthroat publishing industry.

Would you even give a continuation of Life is Strange under a completely new development studio a chance, or is the series definitively dead to you without the original core team?