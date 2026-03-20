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Deck Nine: New project apparently focuses on mixed reality instead of Life is Strange?

Deck Nine Games is apparently switching from Life is Strange: Reunion to Unity and Mixed Reality. A leak reveals details about the potential new project.

Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author
ByLukas Neumann
As a passionate gamer and analyst, Lukas Neumann covers the development of the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront.de. His journalistic focus lies in presenting complex industry topics and testing...
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The word on the street is out, or rather, the portfolio entries of former developers are giving it away. After the emotional conclusion of Max and Chloe's journey in "Life is Strange: Reunion" later this March, Deck Nine Games seems to be embarking on a radical change of course. Away from melancholic adventure episodes, towards an unannounced mixed-reality title in the Unity engine.

The break with Life is Strange

Adnan Riaz's (P1vsTheWorld) findings paint a clear picture. An unnamed developer confirmed work on a project that has already progressed from concept to prototype. The most striking aspect is the change of engine: While Deck Nine used the Unreal Engine for "Life is Strange: True Colors" and "Life is Strange: Double Exposure," they are returning to Unity for this new project – the engine used for "Life is Strange: Before the Storm."

This shift is no coincidence. Mixed Reality (MR) and Augmented Reality (AR) often require different optimizations than classic third-person narratives. Deck Nine's decision to pursue this path seems like a strategic lifeline.

Following massive waves of layoffs between 2024 and 2026, which affected almost the entire Mocap team and high-ranking directors such as Jonathan Zimmerman (co-director of Life is Strange: ReunionSince the restructuring, the studio has shrunk to about 50 employees. A highly complex motion-capture drama like Life is Strange is hardly manageable with such a skeleton crew.

The “silver bullet” for survival

The mixed reality project reeks of a commissioned work or a quick restructuring to keep the studio alive after the massive downsizing at Square Enix. The entire marketing and management structure that handled Life is Strange in the West no longer exists.

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This is a bitter pill to swallow for everyone who hoped Deck Nine would carry on the Life is Strange legacy forever. At the same time, it could be the absolute end that fans have been longing for. The shift to mixed reality seems like a search for a niche where a smaller team can survive. It's the classic "lifeline" in an industry currently weeding out anything that doesn't immediately generate billions. Fans and players should probably enjoy "Life is Strange: Reunion" to the fullest, as it currently looks like it will be the last "true" Deck Nine title of this kind.

Do you believe that Deck Nine can save the magic of storytelling in a mixed-reality concept, or is this for you the final sign that the studio's identity has been lost after the layoffs?

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SOURCES:P1vsTheWorld
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