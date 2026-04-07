Your face in Gran Turismo 7: PlayStation launches "The Playerbase"

Sony is now letting fans appear in its biggest blockbusters, starting with a cameo in Gran Turismo 7. The new program "The Playerbase" allows selected players to have their own likeness digitized and become part of the PlayStation Studios worlds.

With its "The Playerbase" initiative, Sony is opening the doors of its development studios to the community and casting fans for in-game appearances in current and upcoming titles. "Gran Turismo 7" is the first game to be featured, with one lucky winner immortalized as an official character avatar, complete with their own custom vehicle design.

From the sofa straight to the pit lane

The promotion is far more than a simple contest. Those selected will fly to Los Angeles to a visual arts studio to be professionally scanned. In “Gran Turismo 7“The fan’s face is then integrated as a character portrait – exactly in the style we know from the AI ​​drivers or advisors in cafe mode.

The fact that Sony isn't just uploading a static image, but is using 3D scanning, underscores their commitment to visual quality. GT7 fans will also receive a permanent mark of distinction: the winner will collaborate with professional designers to create their own "Fantasy Logo" and vehicle livery, which will be permanently displayed in the Showcase menu for all players.

Become a character portrait: This is what integration looks like in Gran Turismo 7.

More than just marketing is

Sony cleverly combines fan service with brand loyalty here. While guest appearances by celebrities or streamers in games like "Cyberpunk 2077" or "Death Stranding" have become standard, the inclusion of "regular" players feels like a direct pat on the back.

The outlook is particularly exciting: Isabelle Tomatis from Sony has already emphasized that "Gran Turismo 7" is just the beginning. The program is to be expanded to other PlayStation Studios titles. This naturally raises the question of its implementation in other genres. In a racing game like GT7, the hurdle is low, as characters primarily communicate via portraits and dialogue boxes. In narrative-heavy games, however, the integration would have to be much more subtle to avoid feeling out of place.