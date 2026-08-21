Denshattack!: Platinum update brings new medals and rewards for pros

The new Platinum update for "Denshattack!" is now available on all platforms and expands the gameplay with extremely difficult medals and an unlockable train. Those who mastered the game on a Gold level will now be presented with the final challenge.

Anyone who thought gold across all distances was the ultimate goal now has to step up their game. The new Platinum Medals demand absolute precision at every single level. This isn't a free pass at checkpoints. Perfect timing is what matters here.

Also new in the patch: Players who achieve platinum on all courses will unlock an exclusive move. A visual status symbol for true high-score hunters. Those who are only playing for the story surrounding Emi, however, can now rewatch unlocked cutscenes directly from the menu. Searching on the map is no longer necessary.

The community is celebrating fantastic ratings.

The release is no coincidence. The development team is currently enjoying extremely strong numbers with 98 percent positive reviews on Steam and a Metacritic score of 88. A strong sign for the indie title, which is also in our review They impressed. Next week, the team will also be present at Gamescom. More content is planned for the coming months.

A crisp free update that provides just the right incentives for completionists. No bloated mechanics, but a tough challenge for anyone who truly wants to master the rail network. The new train is fair reward for the grind.

Are you going for the platinum medals on all tracks, or is a regular gold run enough for you?