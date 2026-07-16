The boomerang effect: Sony's disc phase-out could strain publisher relationships

The ongoing fan anger over the announced end of physical PlayStation media in January 2028 could increasingly strain the relationship between Sony and external publishers.

Because angry gamers flood social media with protests every official PlayStation announcement, expensive third-party marketing campaigns are rendered ineffective. Advertisers pay thousands of dollars for prominent placements on Sony's channels. Now, instead of generating excitement for their games, they only reap angry boycott noise against Sony's platform policies, protested by a minority.

Collateral damage in the social media feed

The problem is the monoculture of outrage. Sony stirred up a hornet's nest with its announcement that it will completely abandon physical game discs from 2028 onwards. The community doesn't forget. Every promotion for titles like Call of Duty or the upcoming Teeto is immediately hijacked by the disc debate in the comment sections.

For publishers, this is a business-damaging disaster. Major studios book fixed, extremely expensive time slots on the high-reach PlayStation channels to maximize hype for their releases. However, if these posts end up serving as a digital dumping ground for PlayStation customers' frustrations, the marketing value plummets to almost nothing. This is likely even preventing the release of the third trailer for "GTA 6" at the moment.

Industry insiders are already reporting massive discord behind the scenes. postsPublishers like Rockstar Games are unlikely to tolerate the fact that the multi-million dollar advertising campaign for the upcoming megaseller "GTA 6" is overshadowed by Sony's self-inflicted PR debacle.

The 30 Percent Dilemma

The developers' discontent runs deeper than blocked comment sections. If the physical market disappears, the last bastion of price competition will die. The PlayStation Store often has high prices, and Sony takes an unshakeable 30 percent commission on every digital sale. In the physical market, publishers only pay significantly lower pressing and licensing fees to Sony. Retail and the used market create a natural price dynamic that caters to price-conscious gamers.

If this option disappears, a massive loss of purchasing power is imminent. A player who buys a physical title for €70 and later resells it for €30 has effectively invested €40 in the gaming experience. In the purely digital model, there is no resale value. The barrier to entry for full-price titles thus rises drastically. Publishers rightly fear that their game sales will plummet if customers, without the option to resell, have to think twice about spending €80 on a mere license.

Publishers, in turn, have to watch as their expensive marketing campaigns go up in smoke under the crossfire of fan hatred. The trust within the PlayStation ecosystem could be permanently damaged. But what options do they have?