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The boomerang effect: Sony's disc phase-out could strain publisher relationships

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Playstation Disc End 1

Sony's decision to forgo PS5 discs from 2028 onwards is causing ongoing protests. Publishers are angry because their expensive marketing campaigns are being overshadowed by fan backlash.

The ongoing fan anger over the announced end of physical PlayStation media in January 2028 could increasingly strain the relationship between Sony and external publishers.

Because angry gamers flood social media with protests every official PlayStation announcement, expensive third-party marketing campaigns are rendered ineffective. Advertisers pay thousands of dollars for prominent placements on Sony's channels. Now, instead of generating excitement for their games, they only reap angry boycott noise against Sony's platform policies, protested by a minority.

Collateral damage in the social media feed

The problem is the monoculture of outrage. Sony stirred up a hornet's nest with its announcement that it will completely abandon physical game discs from 2028 onwards. The community doesn't forget. Every promotion for titles like Call of Duty or the upcoming Teeto is immediately hijacked by the disc debate in the comment sections.

For publishers, this is a business-damaging disaster. Major studios book fixed, extremely expensive time slots on the high-reach PlayStation channels to maximize hype for their releases. However, if these posts end up serving as a digital dumping ground for PlayStation customers' frustrations, the marketing value plummets to almost nothing. This is likely even preventing the release of the third trailer for "GTA 6" at the moment.

Industry insiders are already reporting massive discord behind the scenes. postsPublishers like Rockstar Games are unlikely to tolerate the fact that the multi-million dollar advertising campaign for the upcoming megaseller "GTA 6" is overshadowed by Sony's self-inflicted PR debacle.

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The 30 Percent Dilemma

The developers' discontent runs deeper than blocked comment sections. If the physical market disappears, the last bastion of price competition will die. The PlayStation Store often has high prices, and Sony takes an unshakeable 30 percent commission on every digital sale. In the physical market, publishers only pay significantly lower pressing and licensing fees to Sony. Retail and the used market create a natural price dynamic that caters to price-conscious gamers.

If this option disappears, a massive loss of purchasing power is imminent. A player who buys a physical title for €70 and later resells it for €30 has effectively invested €40 in the gaming experience. In the purely digital model, there is no resale value. The barrier to entry for full-price titles thus rises drastically. Publishers rightly fear that their game sales will plummet if customers, without the option to resell, have to think twice about spending €80 on a mere license.

Publishers, in turn, have to watch as their expensive marketing campaigns go up in smoke under the crossfire of fan hatred. The trust within the PlayStation ecosystem could be permanently damaged. But what options do they have?

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16 Comments
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Patrick Maier
16. July 2026 18: 02

Okay, let's continue right away 👍

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Marcel Herold
16. July 2026 17: 17

To be quite honest: I would still buy GTA 6, even though I find it extremely annoying that you're only supposed to get one code.
But if there are no more physical discs, or no way to pass games on to others or sell them, then the market is dead to me!
That was always the appeal back then as a child: one person buys one game, another buys a different game, in the end you all chip in and everyone gets a turn to play.
You stroll through the flea market or classified ads and find something interesting at a good price, so you buy it.
Or you might stumble into Saturn or Media Markt on the evening/weekend before the release, shortly before closing time, and be delighted to find that the new title is already on display and you can start playing the highly sought-after title an evening or a few days in advance.
That was, or rather is, the console experience!
If they take this away from us, then there will be no more Sony consoles in my home, it's that simple 🤷
Then, for roughly the same amount of money, I'll assemble a PC and connect it to the TV whenever I get the urge to play games.

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Sven O. Koch
16. July 2026 14: 47

I bought the disc version of the PS5 years ago because discs are important and all that… but since then I haven't bought a single game on disc 😅☑️

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Thomas Novak
16. July 2026 14: 39

Hmmm…it seems this might cause quite a stir, even though we're only, how much, 0,1%? Good.

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Alex mercer
16. July 2026 13: 44

A very positive development; we, as end consumers, have it in our hands 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻

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SD ScaleDesigns RC
16. July 2026 16: 27
Reply to  Alex mercer

Alex Mercer, that's how it is, but there's a sucker born every minute. It's nice that all the idiots and slow learners are finally catching on!

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Crydog
16. July 2026 15: 18

Yes, you could see it with Marvel Tokens, where the character guides were first released on the ARC System Channel and only later on the PS Channel. Sony is significantly damaging the games with this. Sony is simply being stupid; they should have just continued to push the disc format. At the latest with the PS6 handheld, most people would have switched to digital-only anyway, because you can use a single digital license on both the handheld and the home console. That's not possible with an optical disc.

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Rob Crazysettler
16. July 2026 12: 24

Sony Germany & Austria PlayStation Europe It's highly questionable whether your stupid decision won't end up costing you more than you thought. Many loyal customers will simply give you the middle finger 🖕 and continue spamming your news. 👍 I hate incompetent managers.

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Gerold Darynger
16. July 2026 11: 21

Yeah, sure, 80 euros for Sony and 15 euros at the moment, same game, the competition.

Then in the future 80 euros
No competitor can offer that anymore.

Therefore, it's good for Sony and nobody else.

Obviously, nobody except Sony wants that.

How crazy do they think people are?

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Marius Marmitt
16. July 2026 11: 47
Reply to  Gerold Darynger

Gerold Darynger: Quality comes at a price

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Dennis Goetz
16. July 2026 10: 36

Yes, they'll just have to wait it out. There are already fewer complaints if you compare the initial posts with the current ones. Fewer and fewer people are complaining 👍🏻

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Gerold Darynger
16. July 2026 11: 27
Reply to  Dennis Goetz

Dennis Goetz
There are enough influencers who will keep this going until 2028, and even after that Sony will experience endless negatives.
I would postpone the PS6 release to 2033.

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Dennis Goetz
16. July 2026 15: 21
Reply to  Gerold Darynger

Gerold Darynger, yes, but nothing really serious for Sony 🤷🏼‍♂️ The majority are already digital users (even though I think Sony's 85% figure is exaggerated), it will still be well over 60% who prefer digital. Then there are many who simply don't care, as long as they can play. And the small group that's complaining now is shouting the loudest 🤷🏼‍♂️ The PS6, no matter when it comes out, will, I think, be sold out immediately and hard to get, as always; little to nothing will change.
The best example is GTA6, a download-only game that's breaking all records. Another example is Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2, which were only released as downloads a few days ago for current consoles; the sales figures are phenomenal. It shows that if it's the right game, nobody gives a damn whether there's a disc or not 🤷🏼‍♂️ It just doesn't matter to anyone. Personally, I've been buying games digitally for 10 years and would never buy a disc again 🤷🏼‍♂️

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OmniGamer
16. July 2026 14: 11

Because the campaign has now become a pure PlayStation hate campaign and has massively lost credibility through absurd claims/community notes, the haters will continue for a while until they realize that nobody cares and in the end, people will buy the game they actually want.

0
Reply
Kingbatista86
16. July 2026 18: 01
Reply to  OmniGamer

Well, you should know. I'm not going to buy the game I want digitally, so why refer people to me?

2
Reply

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