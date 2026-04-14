Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred – Mephisto's Masterplan and the Return to Skovos

Blizzard will continue the story of “Diablo 4” with the second expansion “Lord of Hatred” on April 28, 2026, taking players to the Skovos Islands.

The next chapter of “Diablo 4The expansion focuses on Mephisto, the Lord of Hate, who, according to Associate Game Director Zaven Haroutunian and Lead Narrative Designer Matt Burns, relies not on brute force but on intellectual corruption. The setting is the ancient, Mediterranean-inspired Skovos archipelago, which can be explored for the first time since Diablo 2. The expansion serves as the conclusion to a

A trilogy that ties up loose ends since the launch of Diablo 4 – including a necessary reconnection with Lilith.

Mephisto: The puppeteer instead of the final boss cliché

In "Lord of Hatred," Blizzard breaks with the typical "grand final battle" formula. Mephisto is portrayed as a being who views humanity as mere insects. His goal is not direct confrontation, but rather the disintegration of institutions and religions from within.

Psychological warfare: Mephisto uses the Skovos Islands as a stage to prove that even the most stable societies can break under the influence of hatred.

Mephisto uses the Skovos Islands as a stage to prove that even the most stable societies can break under the influence of hatred. Lilith's role: Despite her defeat, Lilith remains a part of the protagonist through the "petals" the player consumed at the start of the main campaign. To stop Mephisto, players must find a way to reconnect with her.

With the Skovos Islands, Blizzard is integrating a region previously known only from lore and brief appearances in "Diablo 2". Geographically and culturally, the area is based on ancient Greece.

The company: Skovos is ruled by two queens – the Amazon queen Adriana and an oracle queen whose name has not yet been specified.

Skovos is ruled by two queens – the Amazon queen Adriana and an oracle queen whose name has not yet been specified. Military power: The Amazons form the primary defense force and are considered one of the last intact military organizations in Sanctuary.

The Amazons form the primary defense force and are considered one of the last intact military organizations in Sanctuary. The contrast: The developers describe Skovos as a place where "the roads are repaired and taxes are paid" – a functioning state that serves as an ideal target for Mephisto's corruption.

New classes and technical framework

In addition to expanding the narrative, the add-on delivers substantial gameplay innovations. The Paladin returns as a playable class, and is already playable for those who pre-ordered, complemented by the newly announced Warlock.

For fans, "Lord of Hatred" primarily represents a return to the series' roots. The Skovos Islands and the Paladin character specifically target the nostalgia of the Diablo 2 era, while the new crafting system and the talisman system are designed to increase long-term motivation in the endgame. Technically, it remains to be seen how Blizzard will integrate the expansive island world into the existing map without excessive loading times – however, the developers promise seamless integration south of Nahantu.