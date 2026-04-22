Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred impresses in the review check with story finale and class power

Blizzard's second expansion, "Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred," corrects past mistakes and brings Mephisto's story to a powerful conclusion. While the new classes and set system are impressive, the core loop remains a challenge for those who dislike grinding.

"Diablo IV: Lord of HatredThe latest review confirms that the expansion delivers the mechanical breakthrough many fans had hoped for after the rather mixed reception of the "Vessel of Hatred" expansion. The centerpiece of the expansion is the finale of the "Hatred" story arc, which has been praised by critics worldwide for its emotional depth and presentation. With a current Metascore of 84, Blizzard solidifies the title's status as a genre leader, even if some old weaknesses in the endgame design remain.

A fitting finale for Mephisto

This time, the campaign is clearly the focus and is described as an "epic conclusion" (Gaming Nexus, 95). Compared to the main game and the first DLC, the narrative feels more focused. MMORPG.com (80) highlights that, unlike previous Diablo titles, the story resonates with players. Those returning solely for the lore will find the strongest material yet to come.

In terms of gameplay, it is primarily the two new classes – including the much-praised Warlock – and the return of set items that bring a breath of fresh air.

New classes: The Warlock offers fresh gameplay dynamics that clearly stand out from previous archetypes.

The Warlock offers fresh gameplay dynamics that clearly stand out from previous archetypes. Complexity: The new crafting system and the "War Plans" add more structure to the endgame.

The new crafting system and the "War Plans" add more structure to the endgame. Progression: The increased level cap and the new difficulty levels ensure a motivating learning curve.

However, there are also critical voices: GamePro (83) notes that despite the new features, the basic grind remains the same. The systems are becoming more complex, which, according to Checkpoint Gaming (85), is almost bordering on overload.

The Old Demon: The Endgame

Despite all the optimizations, the technical innovation falls short of expectations, according to Jeuxvideo.com (80). While the story shines, the game gets lost in a spiral of optimization. Those who criticized Diablo IV for its repetitive design will not find a completely new game in Lord of Hatred, but rather a "polished perfection" of the existing formula (Hobby Consolas, 84).

"Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred" isn't just a content update, but a necessary overhaul of the entire game. For active players, the expansion is a must-buy, as it massively enhances the gameplay experience with its new classes and sets. The hype is justified, as long as you accept that Diablo remains, at its core, a grind-based game. It's the "complete" Diablo IV we expected at launch.

Question for you: Are set items the holy grail of long-term motivation for you, or are you afraid that they will limit build diversity through "predetermined" paths?