Discs can die – keep your plastic and finally give us real rights!

Sony's official disc shutdown buries an infrastructure that has long since seen its best days. While the internet conjures up the next collective drama, the farewell to the plastic case leaves me completely cold.
I'm in my early twenties. My first real console was a PS4 Pro. For me, the disc was never a cult object or a symbol of freedom. It was just that piece of plastic I had to insert before downloading a 50GB update. So the end of physical media doesn't affect me.
The romance of plastic knights
Since the announcement, older gamers have been having the same old debate about shelves full of games and the used market. Those who've been around since the PS1 have memories associated with the disc. My generation never experienced that. We grew up with downloads, Netflix, and Spotify. For us, content isn't confined to a disc.
Nobody is demanding Blu-rays back just because streaming exists. Ironically, people are being targeted in the gaming industry. suddenly into analog freedom fighters...which otherwise swallow up every digitization. This double standard is annoying. I don't need a drive or plastic boxes. The disappearance of millions of plastic cases is sensible and right. If Sony is going down this path, then please be consistent. That's precisely the problem.
For years we've been told that the future is digital. I have no fundamental objection to that. But if physical games disappear, then the digital market can't simply remain as it is today. It's a one-sided contract. The real reform never happened.
Buy the games, not the chains
Digital purchases are convenient, but surprisingly inflexible. I can't resell a license, lend it, transfer it to friends, and often can't even use it freely within my family. Instead of ownership, we acquire usage rights – but at prices that are barely different from previous boxed versions, or even higher. Money gone, rights gone. Bad deal.
This is precisely where the discussion should begin. Not with the question of whether a plastic disc is still relevant, but whether the digital model is even relevant anymore. Why isn't there an official used market for digital games? Why can't licenses be transferred securely? Why don't more flexible ownership models exist, even though the technology for them has long been available?
Of course, I'm not naive, and in the end, it will remain wishful thinking. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo earn billions from a closed store system where each license can only be sold once. A digital secondhand market would disrupt this business model. The corporations don't want that. Understandably. Nevertheless, that's precisely the reform we should be discussing—not whether we're nostalgic for a plastic casing. The industry is resting on its laurels with outdated rules. That has to stop.
Numbers for a castle in the air
The disc is dying, that's just a formality. The real problem is the rigid pricing policies of the closed stores. Without competition, the platform owners dictate prices, while we gamers lose all our rights in the background.
As long as digital games remain at this price level without any real value, the purely digital market is not progress. It's pure convenience that we pay a terrible price for. And in the end, we still swallow the bitter pill.
Important notes: The views expressed in this article are the personal opinion The author's views are not necessarily universal – and are intended to stimulate discussion.
Well. I think it's awful that when I'm an old man, I can't just take modern games off the shelf, insert the disc, and play them. By then, the servers will be shut down, the license will have expired, or my account will be banned. Great, thanks.
It will probably come down to me becoming a Nintendo customer, and later only playing games from my collection.
It's a shame that a cultural asset is being treated this way. And that consumer protection agencies are silent.
I think this post is very good in itself; the guy isn't from my generation, but he understands me and I him. My apprentice has never bought a CD, but he's also never downloaded anything via eMule.
My trainee thinks discs are rubbish. From their perspective, they're right and they're looking at the right things.
I also produce music; plugins – digital recreations of hardware or creative original creations have been commonplace for ages.
Here it was very quick and easy to find a solution, transfer licenses – resell them, etc.
It's simple. But the market has to make it happen. Us and them!
It's not a black and white way of thinking if you accept which path is the real one, which is why I'm calling for reform.
I hope we gamers stand united to embark on a new path, instead of just seeing things as either yes or no.
That will never happen, anywhere. Licenses and keys, once redeemed, cannot be transferred or resold.
Or, you might have to take legal action. For example:
User dies and leaves behind a Steam/PSN account.
Sharing your login details is fine, but legally/according to the FAQ, you're not allowed to share an account. My son once wanted to buy a Fortnite account for old skins, but Epic bans people like that immediately.
You in the editorial team aren't even sure whether you're for or against it. I don't understand; every editor has the same opinion, but it looks odd for the public image when you're for it in one article and against it in another. Sure, we consumers all have different opinions too. But the articles come across as if you're trying to please every target group. Of course, I know that from a journalistic standpoint, you have to represent all sides.
Dear Crydog, those who can read are clearly at an advantage. Where exactly do you see a "for" or "against" regarding the disc? The disc is dead. There's no two ways about it. I explained to you that you yourselves were the perpetrators. Lukas is now explaining to you that you're currently being completely robbed in the digital store.
This isn't a contradiction, this is reality. We're not presenting "all sides" here to please you. These are simply two different texts. If you'd prefer an emotional blanket and a sympathetic pat on the back, you'll have to wait until Sunday. Then, almost certainly, the next big rant about the good old "plastic" days will appear elsewhere.
In different articles you're sometimes for it, sometimes against it ;)
Furthermore, as if Sony will change anything regarding the theft; there's no need to be told that this will happen. It will happen, and Sony won't implement any of the suggestions you're making. They could have implemented it a long time ago, like allowing returns on Steam without having to submit a ticket, or reselling games as digital keys. All of this is already possible today; there's no need to cut the physical market. I'm not complaining about pieces of plastic; I simply want customers to have a choice in how they consume their games. I'm not wagging a moral finger at consumers; people should simply consume more consciously. It's also easy to give consumer advice when you're only partially affected by it. Many YouTubers say we should cancel Sony's PS6 or GTA 6, and in the same breath, they say, "Yeah, but I'm getting a PS6 for work and stuff," or GTA 6.
If they really want to make a difference, then journalists need to go to the beach with consumers and not review GTA 6 on release day or before (when the embargo lifts), or not buy it on PS6. And we all know that won't happen.
Now things are getting truly absurd. First you accuse us of lacking a clear strategy, and then, when you realize that this argument doesn't hold water at all, you casually call for a collective boycott of the biggest media release of the decade. You see the irony, right?
Journalists aren't defenders of your personal consumer boycott. Our job is to analyze reality and point out problems – that's exactly what Lukas and I have done. It's not our job to play the hero for you and refuse to review GTA 6 while you secretly hit the download button on PSN on release day.
You want Sony to take you seriously as a customer? Then face the consequences and don't buy the console. But don't shift the responsibility for your own consumer behavior onto the press. That's cheap.
Sony will not back down, so it needs to now.
– Minimum standard return policies; Steam should be the model. Anything under 2 hours should be returnable automatically, without customer service.
– allow keys like Xbox/Steam/GOG
– allow other keystores