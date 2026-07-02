Discs can die – keep your plastic and finally give us real rights!

Sony's official disc shutdown buries an infrastructure that has long since seen its best days. While the internet conjures up the next collective drama, the farewell to the plastic case leaves me completely cold.

I'm in my early twenties. My first real console was a PS4 Pro. For me, the disc was never a cult object or a symbol of freedom. It was just that piece of plastic I had to insert before downloading a 50GB update. So the end of physical media doesn't affect me.

The romance of plastic knights

Since the announcement, older gamers have been having the same old debate about shelves full of games and the used market. Those who've been around since the PS1 have memories associated with the disc. My generation never experienced that. We grew up with downloads, Netflix, and Spotify. For us, content isn't confined to a disc.

Nobody is demanding Blu-rays back just because streaming exists. Ironically, people are being targeted in the gaming industry. suddenly into analog freedom fighters...which otherwise swallow up every digitization. This double standard is annoying. I don't need a drive or plastic boxes. The disappearance of millions of plastic cases is sensible and right. If Sony is going down this path, then please be consistent. That's precisely the problem.

For years we've been told that the future is digital. I have no fundamental objection to that. But if physical games disappear, then the digital market can't simply remain as it is today. It's a one-sided contract. The real reform never happened.

Buy the games, not the chains

Digital purchases are convenient, but surprisingly inflexible. I can't resell a license, lend it, transfer it to friends, and often can't even use it freely within my family. Instead of ownership, we acquire usage rights – but at prices that are barely different from previous boxed versions, or even higher. Money gone, rights gone. Bad deal.

This is precisely where the discussion should begin. Not with the question of whether a plastic disc is still relevant, but whether the digital model is even relevant anymore. Why isn't there an official used market for digital games? Why can't licenses be transferred securely? Why don't more flexible ownership models exist, even though the technology for them has long been available?

Of course, I'm not naive, and in the end, it will remain wishful thinking. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo earn billions from a closed store system where each license can only be sold once. A digital secondhand market would disrupt this business model. The corporations don't want that. Understandably. Nevertheless, that's precisely the reform we should be discussing—not whether we're nostalgic for a plastic casing. The industry is resting on its laurels with outdated rules. That has to stop.

Numbers for a castle in the air

The disc is dying, that's just a formality. The real problem is the rigid pricing policies of the closed stores. Without competition, the platform owners dictate prices, while we gamers lose all our rights in the background.

As long as digital games remain at this price level without any real value, the purely digital market is not progress. It's pure convenience that we pay a terrible price for. And in the end, we still swallow the bitter pill.

Important notes: The views expressed in this article are the personal opinion The author's views are not necessarily universal – and are intended to stimulate discussion.