The Return of the Demon Hunters: Onimusha: Way of the Sword Review Check

Capcom's "Onimusha: Way of the Sword" launches on PlayStation 5 with a Metascore of 86 based on 62 reviews. After two decades of silence, the Japanese developer delivers a powerful comeback, praised especially for its combat system.

Precise blades, action-packed presentation

The international press almost unanimously praises the game's depth. The system is based on precisely timed counterattacks, classic Issen techniques, and incredibly tough boss fights. IGN is positively raving about it: "Every time I landed a perfectly timed sniff or defended at the right moment, I felt like I had accomplished something."

Spanish publisher Vandal directly compares the comeback to Capcom's best days and sees it as the "The best comeback we could have dreamed of for the series after 20 years of silence"The RE Engine graphics and protagonist Musashi also receive special praise. The combat system demands precise timing but rewards accuracy extremely fairly.

Stretched-out level design and weak side quests

On the other hand, there are structural weaknesses. As soon as the game leaves the linear paths, the pacing falters. Critics complain about recycled mid-bosses, an awkward camera, and filler content in the open world.

Jeuxvideo awards a strong 80 points, but sums up the criticisms: "It's just a shame that this technical championship is hampered by an unnecessarily lengthy open zone structure." Eurogamer Germany echoes this sentiment, awarding an average score of 60 percent and criticizing the game for lacking a cohesive whole despite its perfect katana mechanics. Polygon also criticizes the repetitive nature of the side activities towards the end of the roughly 20-hour story.

Capcom delivers the best melee combat system of the year, modernizing Onimusha precisely where it needs to hurt. While the weaknesses in the open-world design noticeably slow down the gameplay, they hardly diminish the fascination of the ingenious boss fights.

Would you forgive an action game for tedious open-world sections if the pure parry and combat system is as good as in Sekiro?